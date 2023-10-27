High-profile lawyer Josh Siaw MBE ranked 6th most influential Black Briton

High-profile lawyer Josh Siaw MBE listed amongst Britain's top ten most influential black individuals by The Powerlist 2024

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Siaw MBE, Partner at White & Case LLP and co-chair of the UK Government's Africa Investors Group (AIG), is today recognised as the sixth most influential black person in the UK, and the most influential black person in the legal sector, by The Powerlist 2024 – the annual list of the 100 most powerful people of African and African Caribbean heritage in Britain.

Edward Enninful OBE, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue and the European editorial director of Condé Nast, tops the list, which honours men and women from across a wide range of industries including business, academia, technology and the arts.

Josh is a leading figure in UK-Africa business and in facilitating the development of Africa's economies. He uses his legal background to find innovative ways of supporting the sustainable financing of critical projects and sovereign debt, while acting as a powerful advocate for stronger UK-Africa relations through his leadership and membership of key UK Government bodies, including the Africa Investors Group ("AIG").

Speaking of his ranking in The Powerlist 2024, Josh said: "It is a privilege to have been ranked sixth by The Powerlist. I have been fortunate throughout my career to have encountered many impressive people, whether in law, business, politics or the charitable world. I am convinced that business can support more integration and more inclusion in societies in the UK and across Africa, improving lives and offering significant, sustainable development opportunities. I strongly believe that better connections between the UK and African nations can have a positive impact on lives and I am determined to do my bit to ensure this happens."

Through his work as a partner at the leading global law firm White & Case LLP and Director of the firm's Africa practice, Josh advises corporates, governments and financial institutions on some of the most ground-breaking transactions across the continent.

Josh's powerful advocacy for closer ties between the UK and Africa was recognised when he was appointed co-chair of the UK AIG in January 2023 alongside His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Africa, John Humphrey. The advisory council was established by the government to facilitate increased trade and investment between the UK and Africa.

Josh also sits on the Global Britain Sub-Group of the UK Board of Trade, promoting the UK's trade and investment agenda with a focus on Africa, and on the UK Government's Africa Green Growth Advisory Council, which promotes sustainable economic development between the UK and Africa.

Josh is playing a key role in the UK Prime Minister's upcoming Africa Investment Summit, which will take place in London in 2024. The Summit will bring together Heads of State from over 20 African countries together with British and African business leaders, creating a platform to further boost trade and investment between the UK and Africa.

Outside of work, Josh recently established the Siaw Foundation, through which he provides academic scholarships and mentoring to students from disadvantaged backgrounds across the UK and Africa.

