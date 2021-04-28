High Demand for Rapid Charging and Compact Design to Shape the Trends in Global GaN-based Power Supply Adapter Market, Growth of the Market is predicted at ~5.5% CAGR over the Forecast Period, from 2020 to 2030 - TMR

- The demand for GaN-based power supply adapters is projected to be driven by the developments in communication, electrical, and electronic devices

- Lightweight adapters are becoming more widely available in the GaN-based power supply adapter market. Manufacturers of GaN-based power supply adapters are stepping up their efforts to satisfy customers' demands for quick charging

ALBANY, N.Y., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GaN-based adapters and chargers are expected to be common in 2020. Protocols of work-from-home also opened up new income streams for GaN-based power supply adapter manufacturers. Chargers and adapters for mobile game consoles, laptops, and phones are being developed by manufacturers. Multi-port adapters are projected to become more common in 2021. Growing prominence of this adapter is expected to support growth of the global GaN based power supply adapter market in the years to come.

In consumer electronics sector, GaN semiconductors are gaining immense popularity. GaN (gallium nitride) technology is seeing a revived and rejuvenated need in electric vehicle (EV) design laboratories, according to participants in the global GaN-based power supply adapter market. The European Union's (EU) support for policy requirements relating to data centre energy management is turning into business opportunities for market participants. These factors are estimated to work in favour of the global GaN-based power supply adapter market over the analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030.

Because of a range of factors, the global GaN-based power supply adapter market is expected to develop at a growth rate of ~5.5% CAGR over the analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. Numerous factors influence the said market, comprising rising use of GaN-powered products worldwide, strong funding in the electrical and electronics equipment field, and high demand for energy-efficient power supply items. As a result, the global GaN-based power supply adapter market is being propelled by the expanding applications of these power supply adapters in various industries.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increasing Demand for Rapid Charging to Trigger Growth in the Market

Participants in the GaN-based power supply adapter market, like US-based electronics company Navitas Semiconductor, have revealed that American technology multinational Dell Technologies has taken up their GaN technology to facilitate rapid charging of laptop. Manufacturing companies are expanding their production capacity in the 90W adapter range, which now comes with dual ports for charging a smartphone and a laptop at the same time. GaN is being promoted as a next-generation power semiconductor technology that allows for substantial enhancements in power density and energy efficiency.

Consumers are increasingly demanding rapid charging GaN-based power supply adapters to deliver efficiency, performance, and creativity. As a result, adapters are becoming more cool, compact, and lightweight.

Rising Demand for Multi-port Adapters to Fuel R&D in the Market

The GaN-based power supply adapter market is being flooded with new prototypes and innovations. Manufacturing companies is likely to profit from the ADG 100W GaN 9-in-1 power centre, which includes fast charging and USB-C hub functionalities. Companies are investing in research and development to come up with multi-port adapters that are capable of charging multiple electronic devices including flash discs, notebooks, keyboards, and various other devices simultaneously. Bendable US plugs compliant with the UK, EU, and AU universal travel adapters are being developed by market participants are contributing to a global mobile community. To ensure a stable and efficient launch of adapters, they are performing thorough hardware, reliability, and performance tests. Consumer devices at the lower end of the market, as well as the arrival of 5G, are likely to hold exciting growth prospects for the market.

GaN-based Power Supply Adapter Market: Growth Drivers

The planned GaN systems are lateral high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) on GaN-on-Si substrates. Numerous adapter startups are competing in the huge bandgap market for GaN-based AC DC power supplies; but, none of the leading OEMs have incorporated this technological advancement as of yet.

Internal power supplies are more common in systems that make use of more than 15 watts of power. Stereo elements, office copiers, computers, and televisions are instances of such machines. Switching or switch-mode power supplies are utilized in the majority of internal power supply systems.

Global GaN-based Power Supply Adapter Market: Key Competitors

Belkin International, Inc.

G-Power Technology Co., Ltd

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Anker Innovations Limited

Finepower GmbH

Verizon Communications Inc.

Global GaN-based Power Supply Adapter Market: Segmentation

Power

Less than 100W

100-160W

160-200W

More than 200W

Application

Computers & Laptops

Mobile Phones & Wearables

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Products

3D Printed Electronics Market - The global 3D printed electronics market is broadly affected by several factors, including increasing applications in a wide range of sectors, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and further development of the Internet of Things technology. Thus, expanding applications of 3D printed electronics in different sectors is propelling the global market.

Electric Sub-meter Market - In terms of revenue, the global electric sub-meter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global electric sub-meter market.

