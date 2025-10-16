H.I.G. WhiteHorse Provides Financing to Summit Group

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. WhiteHorse, the credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that it has provided £81m in first-lien, senior-secured credit facilities to Summit Group ("Summit"), a portfolio company of Sovereign Capital Partners ("Sovereign"), to refinance existing indebtedness and support the acquisition of R&H Jersey ("R&H"). Summit is a provider of fiduciary, administrative, and advisory services to a wide range of private clients.

Summit and R&H bring both complementary and supplementary benefits in service offerings, access to new jurisdictions, as well as strengthening the combined business' infrastructure. Following the acquisition, Summit will have more than 370 professionals, operating across an extensive international network with offices in Jersey, Guernsey, Switzerland, the UAE, the Cayman Islands, and the UK. Summit will also provide a diversified service offering of private wealth services, corporate services, fund administration, and support for Jersey and UK tax matters.

Derek Vaz, CFO of Summit, commented, "This is an exciting juncture in our evolution, and I am delighted that we are able to continue to build on our strong working relationship with Michael and the team at H.I.G."

James Dragan, Partner at Sovereign, said, "We are delighted to have H.I.G. continuing to support Summit. We have quadrupled the size of the group since H.I.G. first invested, and it has been a collaborative partnership to create a scaled, global trust, and corporate services group."

Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said, "We are excited to support Summit in pursuing this important strategic acquisition, which strengthens its footprint in Jersey and expands its service offering. We look forward to working with management and Sovereign as they explore their next growth opportunities."

Michael Lucas, Managing Director at H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said, "Summit has built a strong platform with an impressive track record of international expansion. The acquisition of R&H enhances Summit's scale and solidifies its position as a leading private client business across the highly attractive Channel Islands market. We are pleased to provide a flexible financing solution to support this transaction."

About Sovereign Capital Partners

Established in 2001, Sovereign is a UK-based private equity buy-and-build specialist. Sovereign has established a strong track record in the Business Support Services, Healthcare, and Education & Training sectors, backing high quality companies that are further developed through a combination of organic and focused buy-and-build growth strategies. For more information, visit sovereigncapital.co.uk .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

