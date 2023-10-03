HFM Introduces Limited-Time Pro Plus Trading Account in Nigeria

EBENE, Mauritius, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A game-changing development in the online trading industry of Nigeria. Leading global brokerage firm HFM (formerly HotForex) has announced that the Pro Plus account is open to traders in the country for a limited time. This is part of a larger-scale marketing strategy for the Nigerian audience, including a prominent sponsorship of the award-winning reality TV show Big Brother Naija.

"We are proud and excited to introduce the limited time Pro Plus account for our valued clients in Nigeria," commented a spokesperson for HFM. "Moreover, through our sponsorship of Big Brother Naija, we aim to connect with a wider audience of prospective clients who are interested in online trading and wish to experience a seamless trading experience."

Pro account for pro traders

The exclusive Nigerian Pro Plus account offers trading conditions that are unmatched in the sector, in terms of rates and trading technologies. In addition to minimal spreads - as low as 0.2 pips - this account also grants leverage of up to 1:2000, all under a swap-free mechanism. In terms of technology, the account gives access to both MetaTrader platforms, as well as the brand's state-of-the-art HFM app, at no additional costs.

"We are connected and attentive to the needs of our customers in Nigeria," added the spokesperson. "We are constantly feeling the pulse and staying updated with the latest trends and buzz. We know that this Pro Plus account will help traders in Nigeria take their strategy to the next level. I would not recommend waiting too long, though, since this option will only be open for a limited time. Don't wait, sign up today to maximize your potential."

About HFM

With multiple regulatory oversight and licensing, HFM today is a key global name in the online industry, thanks to its competitive trading conditions and cutting-edge technology and tools. A special team of Nigerian customer support representatives is available to answer any question via phone and email, and more details can be found on the company's website.

Website: www.hfm.com

SOURCE HFM