HFM Improves Stock Trading Conditions for All Registered Users

EBENE, Mauritius, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to the regular increase in stock trading activity in Q4, this market is witnessing enhanced movements in 2022. This naturally requires brokers to up their game, and provide the most optimal trading conditions, including flexible hours, personal support for traders, convenient rollover fees and more. Luckily, globally reputed broker HFM (formerly HotForex) has once again risen to the challenge.

"We at HFM are always attentive to our clients' needs, and always looking for ways to innovate in a field that is constantly changing and expanding," stated the company's spokesperson, "and that's why several months ago we decided to fine-tune our offer to stock traders even further, in anticipation of the dynamics that Q4 brings with it. We've made the buying and selling process of CFDs more intuitive and user-friendly than ever, and increased the edge that traders get in terms of spreads and other costs."

Buy real stocks with HFM

Recently, HFM also announced that its users can also buy shares and fractional shares of publicly traded companies, and not just CFDs. Here, too, the offer has been optimized to the fullest, with a zero commission policy, alongside a variety of over 2,000 shares available for buying and selling.

"Our goal has been clear from the beginning - to be a one-stop shop for traders and investors interested in stocks," explained the spokesperson. "Having said that, we also provide outstanding conditions when it comes to the other tradable assets on our roster, such as forex, commodities, indices, bonds, ETFs and cryptocurrencies. I invite all investors who are currently dissatisfied with their broker to check out what we have to offer, and to get in touch with one of our representatives, in order to start seizing the potential of the markets today."

Active in the markets for over a decade, and catering to clients all over the world in over 27 different languages, HFM has managed to base itself as a key player and a stable industry leader, often setting an example for other brokerages to follow. Traders have a choice from a plethora of different platforms, suitable for different types of devices and operating systems. Furthermore, an Islamic account is available to all traders at all times, regardless of their initial deposit or trading volume.

