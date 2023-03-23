Hexaware and Xceptor Partner to Offer Innovative Data Automation Solutions for Banking and Financial Services

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global IT services company, and Xceptor, a leading data automation platform provider, have launched a new Center of Excellence and Solution factory in Pune, India.

The partnership combines Hexaware's banking & financial services expertise and technical delivery capabilities with Xceptor's best-in-class platform for automating data workflows to offer innovative data automation solutions worldwide for banking and financial services companies.

The Xceptor Center of Excellence (CoE) will offer Hexaware clients access to over 70 qualified data and analytics experts certified to design and configure data automation workflows rapidly.

Hexaware is Xceptor's first partner to be awarded the new Advanced Practitioner certification. As an Xceptor preferred partner, Hexaware has access to dedicated Xceptor resources, exclusive training modules, and advanced certification for their professionals to help businesses automate manual processes, consolidate data, and accelerate innovation at scale to meet increasing client and regulator demands.

Sandeep Kumar, Business Head (Global) - BFSI BPS at Hexaware, said, "The CoE opens the door to a new wave of capability and innovation for banking and financial services companies worldwide."

"We're thrilled to see this joint venture with Hexaware become a reality," said Joshua Monroe, Chief Revenue Officer, Xceptor. "The Center of Excellence has everything it needs for Hexaware clients to become pioneers in modern banking and finance processes. As more professionals pass through our training programs, the overall result will be a transformed industry with end-users being the ultimate beneficiaries."

About Xceptor

Our mission is to empower financial services companies to build automated processes that deliver trusted data and create better customer outcomes. At the same time, we aim to increase our clients' productivity, reduce their time-to-market, and optimize their operational processes.

We serve 18 of the top 50 global banks, including Citi Group, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Metro Bank, Northern Trust, and State Street. We support critical operational processes and data compliance, which enables our clients to focus on what's important - seizing opportunities and driving growth. For further information, please visit: https://www.xceptor.com/.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

