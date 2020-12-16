Hello Pal Announces Release of 1-On-1 Video Matching Service and VIP Membership System

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, social messaging and language learning mobile apps, is pleased to announce the launch of its one-on-one video matching service as well as a VIP membership system.

Expanding on the Company's successful introduction of video livestreaming a year ago, the Company has introduced a one-on-one video matching service to allow its users to easily meet other users directly through one-one-one live video chat. Users who wish to explore this new way of meeting other users are matched with other similar users, enabling users to quickly and efficiently find others to video chat with.

Launched alongside this new feature is a VIP membership system, where users can subscribe for VIP membership which provides a host of additional perks and functionality to enhance not just the one-one video matching experience, such as targeted matching and video matching chat durations, but also to enhance the experience throughout the Hello Pal app, such as access to unlimited translation. Users can subscribe for VIP membership for different prices and durations, ranging from CAD $3.35 for a week to CAD $64 for a year.

"We are excited to bring this new feature to Hello Pal as it allows our users another way of quickly conversing with other users from all over the world," said Adega Zhou, President of Hello Pal. "Although the service is still in an early phase of rollout, we believe this has the potential to be a highly used feature within our platform, especially after we have finished enhancing the service's functionality and tweaking the user experience according to user feedback."

The introduction of the VIP membership system also marks a new revenue model and revenue stream for the Company, in addition to the revenue stream currently generated through user top-ups from the livestreaming service introduced last year.

"We have just planted a new seed in terms of revenue growth, which we fully expect to blossom and bear fruit for us next year," said the Company's CEO and Founder, KL Wong. "The VIP membership revenue stream not only gives us a new revenue model, but will also significantly improve our margins going forward," he added.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

