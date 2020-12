Hello Pal Announces New Record of $1,550,000 in Revenue for November 2020

Hello Pal's livestreaming service achieved yet another significant milestone in revenue for the month of November. Operating under a CAD/CNY exchange rate of 5.08 as of Dec 3, 2020, the company earned record revenue of $1,550,000 CAD.

The livestreaming service continues to be the main driving force providing a steady and growing source of income for the company. For 2020, Hello Pal has seen an average revenue of approximately $1,000,000 CAD. (see chart ).

"Another significant milestone reached as our business continues to grow and evolve, we are pleased to reach a new all-time high for the company. We will continue to refine our user experience, roll out new products and features, and operate in increasingly efficient manner as Hello Pal continues its growth plans," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company.

User Base Performance

As of the date of the news release, Hello Pal's registered user base is over 5.2 million users from over 200 countries and regions. The positive increase in registered users continues to be driven by our livestream service.

The livestreaming service continues to be active with over 15,000 active daily users interacting with one another. This is an increase of 5,000 daily users from previously reports from the company.

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "receipts" and "cash-flow positive" are a measure not recognized under IFRS. Total receipts includes the amount of cash received by the Company and its agents from the use of the Hello Pal app. Also, "cash-flow positive" means that the monthly cash flow generated by Hello Pal's Asian subsidiary is sufficient to meet all ongoing obligations of Hello Pal's Asian subsidiary. Under IFRS, total receipts may be higher than revenue as a portion of the revenue is received by agents of Hello Pal. However, the Company's management believes that "receipts" and "cash-flow positive" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions. Further, "receipts" and "cash-flow positive" also provides useful insight into the operating performance of the Hello Pal app. "Receipts" and "cash-flow positive" does not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "receipts" and are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Hello Pal International

200 – 500 Denman Street

Vancouver, BC, V6G 3H1, Canada

p 604-683-0911

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1372892/Hello_Pal_Receipts_Chart.jpg

SOURCE Hello Pal International Inc.