Heavy Construction Equipment Market worth $286.51 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Heavy Construction Equipment Market by Machinery Type (Earthmoving equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles), Propulsion Type (Diesel, CNG/LNG/RNG, Electric), Engine Capacity, End-Use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", size is expected to reach USD 286.51 billion in 2030 from USD 224.49 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Heavy Construction Equipment Market"

Earthmoving equipment segment to grow at a significant rate in Heavy Construction Equipment Market, in terms of value.

The largest proportion of heavy construction equipment worldwide was made up of earthmoving equipment, which is mostly used for a variety of upscale operations such excavation and material loading at the mining activity's source. A wide variety of devices that can grade and extract rock and soil in addition to performing other construction duties are referred to as earthmoving equipment. Hydraulic drives are the main source of motion for the majority of earthmoving machinery. Earthmoving equipment includes motor graders, loaders (backhoe, skid-steer), and excavators (crawler and wheeled).

Diesel segment to grow at a significant rate in Heavy Construction Equipment Market, in terms of value.

The diesel propulsion types segment held the greatest market globally because this kind of heavy construction equipment is mostly used in a variety of high-end applications because of its dependability and strong torque production. To move huge weights, construction equipment needs an engine with a lot of torque. Diesel is a denser fuel than gasoline. About 11% more energy is produced by a gallon of diesel fuel than by a gallon of gasoline, 67% more by a gallon of LNG, and 250% more by a gallon of CNG. Diesel is more fuel-efficient than gasoline and burns more slowly. When compared to other fuels, diesel generates more torque at a lower speed.

5–10 L segment to grow at a significant rate in Heavy Construction Equipment Market, in terms of value.

The market for heavy construction equipment with a capacity of 5–10 L held the biggest share because of its compact size, which makes it ideal for a variety of high-end applications. Engine capacity for low-power heavy construction equipment typically ranges from 5 to 10 L. Compact excavators with engine capacities ranging from 5 to 10 L are widely employed in forestry, urban civil engineering, housing, snow removal, and landscaping. It is projected that the need for lower engine capacity construction equipment would be supported by the rising demand for housing projects brought on by population growth and commercial construction.

201–400 HP segment to grow at a significant rate in Heavy Construction Equipment Market, in terms of value

The 201–400 HP kind of heavy construction equipment held the highest share globally, mostly because of its compact size, which makes it ideal for a variety of high-end applications. Engine performance on heavy construction equipment with 201–400 HP power output is superior to that of equipment with 101–200 HP power output. These machines have better fuel economy, lower maintenance costs, and increased machine capability. Equipment types utilized in commercial and residential construction applications, such as excavators, loaders, road rollers, compactors, and others, fall within the 201–400 HP power range.

Material Handling application segment to grow at a significant rate in Heavy Construction Equipment Market, in terms of value.

In terms of value, the material handling sector held the biggest proportion of the global market for heavy construction equipment in 2024. In material handling applications, the primary goal of heavy construction equipment is to guarantee appropriate material handling, lifting, and unloading. Every industry, including the chemical, aerospace, construction, infrastructure, mining, manufacturing, oil and gas, and petrochemical sectors, uses proper material handling equipment. Material handling applications are the main usage for cranes and telescopic handlers.

Mining industry to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the global Heavy Construction Equipment market in terms of value.

Due to the rising demand for consumer goods worldwide, which is being fueled by rising spending power among the populace, the mining segment held the highest share in terms of value in the global heavy construction equipment market by end-use industry in 2024. Global mining activity has increased as a result of this spike in demand. The market's use of heavy construction equipment has improved as a result. The main commercial activity for extracting minerals and rare earth metals from the earth is mining. The industry's growth has been fueled by the ongoing demand for minerals and rare earth metals, which has also been a major factor in pushing mining equipment manufacturers to provide cutting-edge machinery that facilitates better drilling, crushing, and demolition operations. The mining industry uses a variety of equipment, including wheeled loaders, articulated dump trucks, rigid dump trucks, crawler excavators, crawler dozers, motor graders, and mining trucks.

Asia Pacific continuous to be the largest market in the global Heavy Construction Equipment market in terms of value.

Due to the large number of construction projects and the growing demand for more efficient, advanced technology equipment, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for heavy construction equipment used in commercial buildings. As a result of research and development efforts to increase battery capacity, heavy construction equipment such as mini excavators and compact/skid loaders will become more electrified. AB Volvo (Sweden) and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan) offer cable-connected electric construction equipment, where charging limitations are reduced. As a result, heavy construction equipment that requires more power to operate is currently working on hybrid-electric technology. The main examples of hybrid-electric construction equipment are dozers and mine dump trucks.

Key players

Prominent companies include Caterpillar (US), Liebherr AG (Germany), Terex Corporation (US), Volvo Group (Sweden), Komatsu (Japan), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), SANY Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (China), HD Hyundai (South Korea), XCMG Group (China), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), and J C Bamford Excavators Ltd (UK) among others.

