Heat Pump Market to Grow by 9% CAGR as Energy Demand Increases in Residential Sector

Demand for Air Source Heat Pumps to Grow at 7% CAGR through 2031

In its latest market analysis Fact.MR presents compelling insights into various factors affecting sales of heat pumps globally. The study highlights drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges affecting growth across various segments in terms of product type, system, rated capacity, and applications

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of heat pumps are projected to grow at a 9% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 140 Bn by 2031, as per a recent market analysis by Fact.MR. Ongoing developments in energy generation from renewable heating and cooling technology are expected to complement the growth of the heat pump market over the forecast period.

Growing adoption of eco-friendly alternatives to conventional heating solutions is expected to drive sales of heat pumps. In response to the implementation of stringent government regulations encouraging reduction in carbon emission, demand for heat pumps is expected to rise at a significant pace in the forthcoming years.

Rapid adoption of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems across residential and commercial sectors, backed by ongoing urbanization is spurring the demand for energy-efficient heat pumps. As per Fact.MR, sales of heat pumps represented nearly 35% of the overall HVAC market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue over the assessment period.

In addition to this, the development of low GWP alternative refrigerants in heat pumps is expected to bode well for the market. Key players are leveraging innovative technologies to make developments in compressors, mechanical-compression cycle refrigeration, fan motors, and coils to improve their applications in heat pumps.

As per the report, the East Asia heat pump market is poised to expand by 1.5X through 2031. Growth in this region is attributable to increasing demand for dual-source heat pumps on the back of rapid industrialization and urbanization.

"Rising awareness regarding benefits of heat pumps over gas boilers in the residential, hospitality, and commercial sectors is resulting in their higher adoption. Besides this, shifting consumer preference towards geothermal energy is expected to bode well for the global heat pump market through 2031," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales of air source heat pumps are projected to grow by 2.2x over the assessment period.

In terms of source, demand for air source heat pumps is poised to increase at a robust 7% CAGR between 2021-2031.

Applications of heat pumps in the residential sector are expected to gain traction at a steady pace through 2031.

Sales of heat pumps in the U.S. are projected to grow 1.4x by 2031, owing to growing demand in the residential and hospitality sector.

China will emerge as a lucrative heat pump market in East Asia , due to favourable government policies to reduce energy consumption.

Growth Drivers:

The integration of the Internet of things (IoT) in heat pumps is anticipated to create a conducive environment for the global heat pump market.

Growing investments in the development of smart cities and green infrastructure in various countries are expected to propel sales of heat pumps.

Restraints:

High initial set-up cost of heat pumps might limit their applications in emerging economies.

Technical difficulties in the installation of advanced heat pumps in existing infrastructures might cause roadblocks in the growth of the heat pump market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global heat pumps market are investing in research and development to improve their product portfolios. Besides this, players are aiming at production facility expansions through mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their global footprint. For instance:

In March 2019, Panasonic Corporation launched a new heat pump chiller series as a part of their strategic partnership with Swedish ventilation company Systemair. The new product is called ECOi-W, which extends into heat recovery and ventilation for both residential and commercial applications.

Key Players in the Heat Pump Market Include:

Trane Inc.

Midea Group

NIBE Group

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Glen Dimplex Group

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co KG

Flamingo Heat Pumps

Efficiency Maine

Ingersoll Rand , Plc.

, Plc. Melrose Industries PLC.

More Valuable Insights on Heat Pump Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the heat pump market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global heat pump with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product:

Air Source Heat Pumps

Water Source Heat Pumps

Ground Source Heat Pumps

System:

Air-to-Air Heat Pumps

Air-to-Water Heat Pumps

Electric Heat Pumps

Geothermal Heat Pumps

Rated Capacity:

Heat Pump Up to 10 kW

10–20 kW Heat Pump

20–30 kW Heat Pump

Heat Pump Above 30 kW

Application:

Residential sector

Commercial Sector

Hospitality Sector

Retail Sector

Education Sector

Industrial Sector

Food & Beverage Sector

Paper & Pulp Sector

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Sector

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Heat Pump Market Report

The report offers insight into the heat pump market demand outlook for 2021-2031.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for heat pump market between 2021 and 2031.

Heat pump market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Heat pump market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

