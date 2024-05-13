Heat Exchanger Market worth $32.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The Heat exchangers market is driven by increasing industrialization in emerging economies, rising energy efficiency regulations and stringent emission standards, growing demand for HVACR equipments for commercial construction and rising demand for sustainable, low energy consuming, cost-effective heat exchangers.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Heat Exchanger Market"

350 – Tables

57 – Figures

334 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=750

"Metals is projected to be the fastest growing material of heat exchangers, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Metals are the largest materials used for heat exchangers, with aluminium, stainless steel, titanium, and copper being some of the most common choices. Metals generally have high thermal conductivity, which is crucial for efficient heat transfer in heat exchangers. Many metals like stainless steel, titanium, and nickel-based alloys have high mechanical strength and can withstand the high temperatures, pressures, and corrosive environments often encountered in heat exchanger applications.

"Shell & Tube is the largest type of the heat exchangers, in terms of value."

Shell and tube heat exchanger is the most commonly used type due to its efficiency in heat transfer, versatility, ease of maintenance, resistance to thermal shocks, wide range of applications, and the large heat-transfer surface it offers per unit of volume and weight. These heat exchangers offer efficient heat exchange rates due to their design, allowing for the movement of fluids through tubes and the exterior shell, facilitating effective heat transfer between fluids. Shell and tube heat exchangers are designed for easy disassembly, cleaning, and repair, making maintenance straightforward. Their flexible design allows for modifications in tube pitch, arrangement, length, number, and diameter, ensuring adaptability to different applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=750

"Europe captures the largest share in the heat exchangers market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Europe has a diverse and well-established industrial base, including sectors such as chemical processing, oil and gas, power generation, food and beverage, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning). These industries have significant demand for heat exchangers across various applications, driving the market growth. European countries have some of the most stringent environmental regulations in the world. Heat exchangers are crucial for compliance with these regulations, as they help industries improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and minimize waste heat. The need to adhere to environmental standards drives the demand for advanced heat exchanger technologies in Europe.

Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the heat exchangerss market include ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Exchanger Industries Limited (Canada), Mersen (France), API Heat Transfer (US), Boyd (US), H. Güntner (UK) Limited (Germany), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Xylem (US), Wabtec Corporation (US), SPX FLOW (US), LU-VE S.p.A. (Italy), Lennox International Inc. (US), and Modine Manufacturing Company (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/heat-exchanger-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/heat-exchanger.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg