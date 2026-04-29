Healthcare Information Exchange Market worth $3.40 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Healthcare Information Exchange Market is projected to grow from about USD 2.09 billion in 2026 to USD 3.40 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Browse through 526 market data tables and 53 figures spread across 414 pages and an in-depth TOC of the Healthcare Information Exchange Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Healthcare Information Exchange Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.0 billion

USD 2.0 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.40 billion

USD 3.40 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.3%

Healthcare Information Exchange Market Trends & Insights:

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The healthcare information exchange market is projected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2031 from USD 2.09 billion in 2026, at a CAGR 10.3% from 2026 to 2031. The market is driven by an increasing emphasis on patient-centric care delivery, government support for the adoption of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) solutions, funding for healthcare interoperability, and a heightened focus on patient safety and care. Advancements in digital health infrastructure and government-led initiatives are accelerating the global adoption of Health Information Exchange (HIE) solutions. For example, in 2024, NHS England expanded its Federated Data Platform to enable integrated data access across hospitals and care settings, thereby enhancing interoperability and supporting efficient healthcare delivery. However, the need for substantial investment in infrastructure development, along with the high deployment costs and potential data breaches, raises significant concerns.

Regulatory organizations play a crucial role in the health information exchange (HIE) market by developing and implementing standards and guidelines that ensure data is shared safely, securely, and in compliance with regulations. This includes initiatives from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology and the European Commission that promote standards such as HL7 and FHIR, as well as enforce regulations on patient data protection. Through these regulatory efforts, data exchange and protection standards can be established, facilitating the successful deployment of HIE systems.

In October 2024, Oracle introduced its next-generation electronic health record (EHR) system. This cloud-native, AI-powered platform is designed to deliver real-time data intelligence, conversational search, and voice-driven navigation. These features aim to facilitate more intuitive clinical workflows and enhance the delivery of care.

By type, the direct exchange segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare information exchange market in 2025.

the health information exchange market is categorized into direct exchange, query-based exchange, and consumer-mediated exchange. In 2025, the direct exchange segment held the largest market share. This is primarily because direct exchange offers a simple, secure way to electronically transmit health information between healthcare entities, such as hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies. Its straightforward approach to establishing point-to-point connections allows for rapid data sharing, eliminating the need for intermediaries or complex infrastructure. As a result, this reduces operational costs and streamlines workflows, thereby supporting market growth.

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By solution, the platform-centric solutions segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

the healthcare information exchange market is categorized into portal-centric, messaging-centric, and platform-centric solutions. Among these, the platform-centric solutions segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the comprehensive and integrated services that platform-centric solutions offer, which meet the increasing demands of healthcare institutions. Unlike traditional point-to-point data exchange methods, platform-centric solutions function as a central hub that aggregates and normalizes health data from various sources. This approach not only enhances the data exchange process but also improves the quality and analytical capabilities of the data utilized by healthcare providers.

By component, the clinical data repository segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare information exchange market in 2025.

The clinical data repository segment held the largest market share due to its ability to consolidate vast amounts of patient data from various sources into a single longitudinal patient record system. This consolidation enhances clinical decision-making, improves coordination of patient care, and supports population health management within healthcare organizations. For instance, companies like InterSystems have created an integrated solution called HealthShare Unified Care Record, which effectively consolidates information from multiple sources into a single central repository.

North America dominates the global healthcare information exchange market.

The healthcare information exchange (HIE) market is divided into five major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest share of the health information exchange market. This dominance is attributed to the increasing integration of HIE software in hospitals, driven by regulatory mandates such as the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs (Meaningful Use) and the 21st Century Cures Act. Additionally, the presence of leading technology providers and well-established HIE networks further strengthens the region's position. For example, CommonWell Health Alliance facilitates nationwide interoperability by enabling billions of clinical data exchanges annually across its network, reinforcing North America's leadership in the HIE market.

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Top Companies in Healthcare Information Exchange Market:

The Top Companies in Healthcare Information Exchange Market include Epic Systems Corporation (US), Oracle (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Veradigm LLC (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), Health Catalyst (US), and others.

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