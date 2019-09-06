Head of SunTours Caribbean Wins Illustrious Award with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Weatherson of SunTours Caribbean & bookislandtours.com has been crowned the best CEO in his field in the 2019 Business Worldwide CEO Awards. He won the title of "Best CEO in the Destination Management Industry" for his exceptional work in a highly competitive market.

The Business Worldwide CEO Awards identify and honour the most respective C-level executives around the world, across a comprehensive range of sectors. Unlike many other business awards, the aim of this awards program is to highlight the individuals at their helm; giving them the recognition they deserve and encouraging others to achieve similar successes.

Selling holidays in the Caribbean sounds simple enough - it's an extraordinarily picturesque destination renowned for white sands, sparkling turquoise seas and vibrant culture. But with so many people seeking the perfect Paradise getaway, the business of destination tourism is more competitive than ever before. Despite a rise in travel companies in the area, SunTours Caribbean is consistently regarded as a leader in its field.

David Weatherson believes the company's ongoing success comes down to a combination of industry experience, local knowledge and long lasting relationships. The entire team is dedicated to creating great memories for everyone who visits the Caribbean, and Weatherson says it's that personal approach that really sets SunTours apart from the competition.

He explained, "Being based on the islands we operate from – Antigua, Barbados and St Lucia – means that we've been able to build relationships with partners, suppliers and vendors. Whether that's hotels, tours, restaurants, car hire, corporate MICE events or sporting facilities, living here gives us first-hand knowledge. All our staff have family, friends and neighbours who use local services, and this enables them to provide something extra. Our customers are at the heart of all we do, and excellent customer service is paramount to our offering."

Weatherson has worked for many global corporates and leading brands in his career, and the rich experiences and life lessons along the way have shaped him into the leader he is today. He has big plans for the company's future, recently investing in a revolutionary new project that's set to lead to more growth. Book Island Tours is the first of its kind in the Caribbean – a simple online booking system for travellers wishing to experience the best tours, activities, dining and nightlife on offer.

