Hankook Tire Launches Ultra-High Performance-Tire 'Ventus evo' in Saudi Arabia

Hankook Drives Deeper into the Middle East with AI-Powered Ultra High Performance Sports Tires

The 4 th generation Ventus evo delivers excellent braking, cornering, fuel efficiency and tire life

Ventus evo was first launched in Europe last November, followed by rollouts in North America , the Middle East , Korea, and now Saudi Arabia

Expanding supply as original equipment for major premium car brands such as Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), a leading global tire company under Hankook & Company Group, has officially launched the ultra high performance tire, 'Ventus evo', in Saudi Arabia this April. The tire is the latest addition to the company's flagship 'Ventus' lineup.

Ventus evo SUV Premium Summer Tire from Hankook for the Sporty CUPRA Terramar

The 'Ventus evo' is the 4th generation model, developed as a successor to the 'Ventus S1 evo 3,' offering significantly improved braking and cornering capabilities, along with enhanced fuel efficiency and mileage compared to its predecessor. Since its initial launch in Europe last November, the tire has steadily expanded to North America, Korea, and the Middle East, establishing a strong reputation for top-tier ultra high performance tire technology among local customers.

Engineered using AI-driven compound optimization, the 'Ventus evo' adopts a cutting-edge formulation of tire materials to overcome traditional performance trade-offs. This enables a remarkable balance between high-performance driving and stability—ideal for sporty, dynamic driving.

To improve wet-road handling, Hankook has applied advanced drainage design technology to the tire grooves, enhancing both braking and stability in wet conditions. Notably, most replacement specifications of the tire have received Grade 1 ratings for wet braking performance under Korea's Energy Efficiency Labeling & Standard Program.

The tire also features a Chamfer design, which distributes even road contact pressure and increases road friction, improving braking performance on dry roads by up to 6% compared to the previous model. An optimized profile further boosts cornering stiffness, allowing for more stable high-speed driving.

In addition, the Ventus evo demonstrates its excellence by maintaining the tread balance and block rigidity by applying the optimal tire pattern design, while evenly distributing road contact pressure while driving, thereby increasing mileage (tire life) by up to 32% over its predecessor.

Jongwoo Kim, Head of the Middle East & Africa Division at Hankook Tire, stated: "Ventus evo is currently proving its technological excellence by supplying premium OE partners in Saudi Arabia, including BMW and Audi. With its innovative technology, it offers powerful, long-lasting sports driving performance—further enhancing the dynamic driving experiences of our customers."

Meanwhile, since establishing its sales subsidiary in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 1987, Hankook has consistently reinforced the premium positioning of its global unified brand, Hankook, across the Middle East and North Africa. This year, the company aims to further solidify its leadership position in the region by introducing top-tier products—including the Ventus evo—that present the highest standards in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668065/Photo__Ventus_evo_SUV_Premium_Summer_Tire_from_Hankook_for_the_Sporty_CUPRA_Terramar.jpg