Hankook Celebrates a Triumphant End to Season 11 of Formula E

GEN3 Evo iON Race Tire Delivers Consistency, Reliability, and Innovation in Electric Racing

Oliver Rowland won the 2024/25 ABB FIA Formula E Drivers' World Championship, while Nick Cassidy closed out the season with a stunning double victory in Rounds 15 and 16

GEN3 Evo iON Race tires delivered unwavering performance through unpredictable grip transitions and high-pressure braking zones of ExCeL London's indoor-outdoor circuit

Hankook looks ahead to Season 12 with a continued commitment to driving excellence in electric motorsport

LONDON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024/25 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship came to a dramatic close in London over the weekend, with a thrilling double-header finale at ExCeL London. As the checkered flag fell on a landmark season for electric motorsport, Hankook Tire & Technology (hereafter Hankook), a leading global tire company under Hankook & Company Group, proved instrumental in all 16 rounds, delivering consistent grip, reliability, and innovation across some of the season's most demanding circuits. From São Paulo's searing straights to London's tight indoor-outdoor layout at the ExCeL, the GEN3 Evo iON Race tire showcased all-weather performance and precision engineering.

Formula E 2025 London E-Prix

Following Oliver Rowland's decisive triumph in the Drivers' World Championship in Berlin, Nick Cassidy closed out the season with back-to-back victories in Rounds 15 and 16 at the 2025 Marvel Fantastic Four London E-Prix, securing a run of three consecutive wins. After two intense days of racing through Formula E's only indoor-outdoor circuit—featuring 20 technical turns, lighting transitions, and unpredictable grip—TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team emerged victorious, clinching the Teams' World Championship title with 256 points. The German marque also sealed the Manufacturers' title with 383 points.

ExCeL London's mixed surfaces, from polished indoor concrete to abrasive outdoor asphalt, created dramatic grip shifts and constant setup challenges, leaving drivers with almost no margin for error. These conditions placed immense demand on tire adaptability and Hankook's GEN3 Evo iON Race tire rose to the occasion. With thermal stability and consistent traction, the tire gave drivers the confidence to brake late, accelerate hard, and execute clean overtakes under pressure. In a format where split-second decisions define championships, it proved to be a key competitive asset.

Manfred Sandbichler, Senior Director of Hankook Motorsports, commented: "This season has been an incredible showcase of what electric motorsport is capable of: fast, fierce, and forward-thinking. Our tire has performed across diverse circuits and weather scenarios, and the London E-Prix was no exception. Congratulations to the Drivers', Teams', and Manufacturers' World Champions, and heartfelt thanks go out to the entire Formula E community for another electrifying season."

As Season 11 has now drawn to a close, Hankook enters its final season as the official tire supplier for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With Season 12 on the horizon, Hankook remains committed to advancing e-mobility through sustainable innovation, next-generation tire technology, and race-proven performance that pushes boundaries, both on and off the track.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738871/Photo__Formula_E_2025_London_E_Prix.jpg