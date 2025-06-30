Hankook Tire Participates in 'Mobility Live 2025,' the Middle East's Leading Mobility Exhibition

Showcased innovative EV tire technology at the Middle East's leading mobility exhibition, held in Dubai from June 24 to 25

Presented its full EV tire lineup, including the iON evo, iON GT, and the e-SMART City AU56 for electric buses

Continues to strengthen regional brand presence through collaborations with Bin Sihon Group and sponsoring FA football clubs

DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) participated in Mobility Live Middle East 2025, the region's premier mobility exhibition, held from June 24 to 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

Hankook Tire Participates in 'Mobility Live 2025' in Dubai (PRNewsfoto/Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.)

Mobility Live Middle East 2025 is the region's largest mobility exhibition, centered around the future of transportation—including electric vehicles, smart infrastructure, and sustainable public transit. This year's event brought together over 10,000 experts, 1,000 VIP buyers, and more than 250 participating brands, offering insights into future market trends.

Making its second consecutive appearance at the event, Hankook Tire reinforced its leadership in world-class EV tire technology. At its booth, the company showcased its premium EV product lineup tailored for Middle Eastern driving environments. Featured products included the 'iON' brand—the world's first full lineup of EV-exclusive tires—comprising the high-performance 'iON evo,' the summer tire 'iON GT,' and the 'e-SMART City AU56' for electric buses.

In particular, the iON evo was recognized for its outstanding braking and handling performance, earning the top ranking in a recent tire comparison test conducted by Auto Bild, a leading automotive magazine in Germany. The iON GT also features industry-leading levels of sustainable materials certified by ISCC PLUS.

The e-SMART City AU56, a truck and bus radial (TBR) tire, offers optimized mileage performance compared to previous models. It incorporates advanced tread block technology to deliver improved grip and extended tread life.

"Hankook Tire continues to strengthen its premium brand presence and expand its footprint in the Middle East EV tire market through a range of strategic initiatives," said Jongwoo Kim, Head of Hankook Tire's Middle East & Asia Division. "Mobility Live provided an exceptional platform to showcase the innovation behind our 'iON' brand, which leads the way in promoting sustainability in the future mobility sector through the use of advanced eco-friendly materials." He added, "In line with the UAE's vision to accelerate EV adoption and its broader sustainability goals under the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy, our participation in Mobility Live highlights our commitment to supporting the region's clean mobility transformation. We are also reviewing Vision 2030 roadmaps set by each ESG steering committee to re-evaluate our current position and establish a refreshed mid- to long-term strategy for the decade ahead."

The 'iON' brand, engineered with Hankook Tire's iON INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY, delivers optimal performance for high-performance electric vehicles by balancing four key attributes: exceptional energy efficiency, superior grip, reduced noise, and low rolling resistance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721752/Hankook_Tire_Participates_in_Mobility_Live_2025.jpg