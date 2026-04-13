Hankook Proves Technical Excellence at WRC Croatia Rally 2026

Croatia Rally concludes in newly configured coastal and mountain stages, delivering intense competition and unpredictable variables

Ventus Z215 and Z210 delivered consistent performance across changing surfaces, supporting rally completion

Round 5 of the 2026 WRC season is set to take place in the Canary Islands, Spain, from April 23 to 26

RIJEKA, Croatia, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), has successfully completed Round 4 of the 2026 WRC, the Croatia Rally, which concluded on April 12 (local time) in the areas surrounding Rijeka, Croatia.

WRC 2026 Croatia Rally – Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team

The rally unfolded across a newly designed course combining the Adriatic coastline with rugged mountain terrain. Spanning a total of 300.28 kilometers across 20 Special Stages (SS), the competition traversed the scenic Kvarner Gulf and the Istrian peninsula, pushing both drivers and teams to their limits in a fierce battle for the podium.

The Croatia Rally is a highly demanding tarmac event, characterized by extreme surface variations and a series of blind crests. The route features a complex mix of smooth asphalt, rough concrete, and patched sections. In particular, aggressive cornering by drivers brought gravel onto the tarmac sections, temporarily altering surface conditions and requiring precise tire selection and a high level of technical performance.

Hankook supported stable racing performance by supplying its tarmac rally tires, the Ventus Z215 and Ventus Z210. In particular, the Ventus Z215 delivered outstanding handling and stable grip on dry surfaces, supporting drivers in successfully completing the rally under constantly changing conditions.

Throughout the event, Hankook operated its 'Brand World' booth within the service park. By offering immersive motorsport content and interactive programs, the company effectively communicated the premium positioning of its unified global brand, 'Hankook', to fans and attendees.

Following an intense battle, driver Takamoto Katsuta from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team secured the overall victory. With this result, Takamoto currently leads the Driver Championship with total 81 points, followed closely by Elfyn EVANS, intensifying the race for the season title.

The championship now moves to the Rally Islas Canarias in Spain, scheduled from April 23 to 26. Centered in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the next round is highly anticipated for its challenging volcanic asphalt, consecutive hairpins, and dramatic elevation changes, drawing significant attention from motorsport fans worldwide.

Since becoming the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes in 2025, Hankook has consistently demonstrated its top-tier technological leadership. By integrating data accumulated from more than 70 global motorsport championships into its R&D, Hankook continues to drive innovation in high-performance tire technology and strengthen the global prestige of its brand.

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