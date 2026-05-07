Hankook Delivers Stable Performance Across Evolving Gravel at WRC Rally de Portugal 2026

Round 6 of the 2026 WRC takes place in Matosinhos, northern Portugal, from May 7 to 10

Dynapro R213 expected to deliver stable, consistent performance across gravel and rocky surfaces

Hankook to operate 'Brand World' booth, offering interactive content and immersive motorsport experiences at the service park

MATOSINHOS, Portugal, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), continues its support at Round 6 of the 2026 WRC, Vodafone Rally de Portugal, taking place from May 7 to 10 in Matosinhos, northern Portugal.

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A cornerstone event since the inaugural WRC season in 1973, Rally de Portugal remains one of the championship's most historic fixtures. Based at the Exponor service park near Porto, the 2026 edition features 23 Special Stages (SS) covering a total competitive distance of approximately 345 kilometers, combining high-speed sections with demanding technical stages to create a highly challenging rally environment.

The rally's soft, sandy gravel surfaces are known to deteriorate rapidly with repeated passes. During the opening run, limited grip levels require stable driving performance, while the second pass exposes sharp rocks and deep ruts, making durability and handling performance decisive factors.

A key challenge is the Amarante stage, the rally's longest at approximately 26 kilometers. Characterized by a sequence of tight hairpins and high-speed straights, the stage requires a careful balance between aggressive driving and tire preservation, placing additional emphasis on strategic decision-making.

Hankook will supply its extreme all-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213, engineered to deliver stable performance across diverse surface conditions and extreme driving environments. The tire is designed to effectively disperse impacts from rough gravel and rocky terrain, while maintaining consistent handling and grip even at high speeds.

The Dynapro R213 is available in two compounds — Hard and Soft — enabling flexible strategic deployment depending on stage conditions. Built with a high-strength casing structure and an optimized tread pattern, the tire ensures stable steering response and resilience under sudden load variations. These features are expected to support consistent performance throughout the rally, particularly as surface degradation intensifies over repeated runs.

Hankook will operate its 'Brand World' booth within the service park throughout the event, further strengthening the premium image of its global brand. Visitors will be able to engage with a range of interactive programs, including a motorsport heritage exhibition, racing simulators, branded merchandise, and dedicated photo zones, enhancing the overall brand experience on-site.

Hankook continues to drive innovation in high-performance tire technology by integrating driving data from WRC and other global motorsport events into its R&D. Since the 2025 season, Hankook has served as the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes, demonstrating its top-tier technological capabilities and quality on a global stage. Building on this, Hankook continues to strengthen the global position of its premium brand.

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