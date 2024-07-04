Hainan FTP promotion & exchange activities held in Germany

HAIKOU, China, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC):

From July 1-3, a delegation from Hainan Province, China, held Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) promotion and exchange activities in Germany, promoting exchange and cooperation between Hainan and Germany in the fields of energy conservation & carbon reduction, medicine & wellness, and advanced manufacturing.

On the afternoon of July 3, the ‘Invest in China’ Hainan Free Trade Port Europe Conference was held in Frankfurt, Germany.

During their time in Germany, the Hainan delegation held discussions and research meetings with ZEISS Medical Technology, Siemens Energy, the German Energy Agency, EUREF-Campus Düsseldorf, the Volkswagen Group, Italy's Zambon Group, and Germany's Hänsler Medical Group, as well as other groups in order to promote cooperation in related fields.

According to the strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding signed by Hainan's provincial government and Siemens Energy, the two parties plan to cooperate in R&D, manufacturing, and applications in the field of hydrogen energy.

On July 3, Hainan Province and the Bank of China jointly held the 'Invest in China' Hainan Free Trade Port Europe Conference in Frankfurt, Germany. At the event, the Hainan delegation gave an introduction to the province's free trade port policies as well as development and investment opportunities in high-tech industries available to all, welcoming European companies to invest, start businesses, and vacation in Hainan.

During the signing ceremony, a number of Hainan companies signed cooperation agreements or letters of intent with German counterparts, and the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany.

Attracting more than 500 people from all walks of life, the event was well received, with representatives from companies, business associations, and government departments located across 12 European countries in attendance. Companies in many key areas including high-tech manufacturing, software engineering, finance, vehicle engineering, bio-medicine, corporate consulting, international logistics, and international trade also took part.

As a new frontier of China's reform and opening up, the Hainan FTP will continue to explore further cooperation with European partners and promote deeper and broader ties with the continent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454325/image.jpg