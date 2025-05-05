Guide to AI Strategy in Education Featured in LibraryBub Selection for May

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In his book Brave New Words, Salman Khan writes, "Getting every student a dedicated on-call human tutor is cost prohibitive," but points out that AI tutors, on the other hand, aren't. He maintains that artificial intelligence will revolutionize our approach to education. Similarly, Sarah Chardonnens in her book The Learning Revolution tells how artificial intelligence is reshaping education, intelligence and learning processes. Using cutting-edge cognitive sciences, she describes the Synapse Model in which the brain adapts to new ways of learning, including the use of AI.

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Canadian author Greg Gatenby recalls, "I was 12 and went to the library because I heard about this author called James Joyce. But when you were 12 and under, you couldn't borrow books from the adult section, so I went home with the only book they had by Joyce in the children's section, which was A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man... It changed my life because [the book] was my life story up to the age of 12. I had thought I was crazy because I loved literature and I loved books and wanted to write…" Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

A Climate of Chaos: This Parched Earth by Nawtej Dosanjh ISBN: 978-1637353776

The Inevitable Loss of Innocence by Zara D. Macias ISBN: 978-1637351925

NONFICTION

Business

Designed to Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 years) by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

Disruptive Leadership: 8 counterintuitive secrets for running a successful business by Christopher Catranis ISBN: 978-1943386468

Don't Buy the Watch by Andrew Dupy ASIN: B09X6SLXFJ

The Elon Musk Method: business principles from the world's most powerful entrepreneur by Randy Kirk ISBN: 978-1943386444

The Financially Independent Millennial: how I became a millionaire in my thirties by Rick Orford ISBN: 978-1943386482

How To Avoid Strangers on Airplanes: survival guide for the frequent business traveler by Brandon C. Blewett ISBN: 979-8339626329

Never Get Their Coffee: empowering fearless leadership by Lakisha Ann Woods ISBN: 978-1637351840

Next Level Cybersecurity by Sai Huda ISBN: 978-1943386413

Outsource Your Book: your guide to getting your business book ghostwritten, published and launched by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386406

Plainify AI: simple for a novice, useful for a pro by Cupid Chan ISBN: 978-1637353455

Quitless: the power of persistence in business and life by Alinka Rutkowska, Akintoye Akindele et al. ISBN: 978-1637350539

Shepreneur: business lessons for the determined female entrepreneur (I Can. I Will. Watch Me!) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386796

Why They Buy: a bulletproof method to closing any sale by David Fuess ISBN: 978-1943386321

The Why Whisperer: how to motivate and align teams that get your strategy done by Hans Lagerweij ISBN: 979-8310573062

Your VIP Biography: how to write your autobiography to land a Hollywood deal by Kenneth Atchity and Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386697

Education

The Learning Revolution: AI's influence on intelligence and education by Sarah Chardonnens ISBN: 978-3952422076

Self-Help

The Self-Discovery Book (Book One of the Inner Self-Improvement series) by Michael Cavallaro ISBN: 978-1943386734

Tom Lewis, author of the business manual Solid Ground, recommends LibraryBub to self-publishing authors to yield results and to save time. He explains, "I had planned on spending weeks researching and mailing a press kit to market my books to libraries across the nation, but was so pleased to find LibraryBub, who promoted my book to libraries for me! Within the first week, LibraryBub ensured the visibility of my book to some 2,400 librarians. They also got my book listed on a press release that was featured on CBS."

Independent publishers are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at https://www.leadersbrands.ae/librarybub to submit their books for consideration.

