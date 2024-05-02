Gudrun Vogtentanz, Chief Scientific Officer at AMSilk, to speak at the Rethinking Materials Summit, 14 May 2024

NEURIED, Germany, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSilk GmbH ("AMSilk"), a frontrunner in advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins, today announces that Gudrun Vogtentanz, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled 'Advancing the Bioeconomy: Plant-Based Specialty Chemicals and Bio-Based Building Block Molecules' at the Rethinking Materials Summit in London on the 14th of May at 17:15.

AMSilk's spider silk-based protein materials offer high-performance qualities which translate to a wide range of applications in the textile, homecare, biomedical, and automobile industries. Based on their exceptional natural properties, which can be tailored to the specific needs of the market or customer, AMSilk's high-performance material outweighs many natural or fossil-based materials, while being verifiably biodegradable.

Rethinking Materials is a global thought-leadership event connecting decision-makers from diverse industries developing and scaling innovation in new materials.

Gudrun Vogtentanz, Chief Scientific Officer at AMSilk, commented: "Industrial biotechnology is emerging as a key driver to address several global challenges we have today. We need to stand together to build a strong bioeconomy while promoting the adoption of bio-based products. That's why we look forward to attending Rethinking Materials, networking with peers in the biomaterials community, connecting with decision makers, and discussing shared experiences and challenges to overcome."

In addition to CSO Gudrun Vogtentanz, AMSilk's recently appointed CFO Ralph Fraundorfer, Senior Manager Marketing and Communications Isabel Rosenberger and member of the bioshield solutions team, René Busler, will be in attendance. Please get in touch if you would like to arrange a meeting.

About AMSilk

AMSilk is a frontrunner in advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins. Using a patented technology platform, protected by a best-in-class patent portfolio, we are pushing boundaries in the field of bio-based materials. At AMSilk, we turn man-made proteins into formulations, including fibers and yarns, hydrogels and silk powder. The high-performance qualities of our material enable a wide range of applications in the textile, homecare, biomedical, and automobile industries and bring breakthrough benefits for products and customers. AMSilk's materials go beyond earlier bio replacements; they can be tailored to specific market or product requirements, are biodegradable according to international standards and have a significantly lower CO2 greenhouse gas emission and less land and water use compared to other protein fibers. The Company has already collaborated with industry-leading global companies and plans to continue partnering with enterprises worldwide to pursue the vision of enabling true change through intelligent biotech materials.

For more information, please visit www.amsilk.com