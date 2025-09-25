Evonik and AMSilk extend partnership for sustainable biotech silk materials

Dedicated manufacturing line for AMSilk high-performance silk proteins

High tech industrial biomaterials meet leading apparel brands' demand for scalable, sustainable, alternatives

Expanding Evonik's portfolio of precision biosolutions

ESSEN, Germany and NEURIED, Germany, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evonik and AMSilk, a global leader in advanced biomaterials based on silk proteins, have deepened their collaboration with a long-term agreement to produce sustainable silk proteins at industrial scale. Building on their initial manufacturing agreement from 2023, the companies have commissioned a manufacturing line at Evonik's Slovakian site for AMSilk's high-performance silk. This innovative biomaterial is produced with minimal environmental impact and is designed for use in premium fashion and highly demanding automotive interiors.

"Our collaboration with AMSilk is a powerful example of how together we can shape the future of materials through biotechnology. By scaling production of sustainable silk proteins, we are not only expanding our portfolio of precision biosolutions — we are creating solutions that enhance life and redefine what's possible," said Guido Skudlarek, Head of the Health Care business line, Evonik.

Evonik has established a dedicated production line at its biotech production hub in Slovakia. Equipped with advanced infrastructure, upgraded systems, and renewable energy, the facility enables consistent monthly output of several tons of AMSilk's high-performance silk proteins. Tailored to AMSilk's process requirements, the line meets certified industrial quality standards for spinning-grade biomaterials and supports the Company's market entry phase.

Ctibor Kohutovic, Chief Production Officer at AMSilk added: "Building on our earlier successful cooperation with Evonik as a trusted partner, we have signed this agreement and jointly designed a dedicated, specialized manufacturing line for the precision fermentation of AMSilk's biomaterials, providing increased output and efficiency, alongside reduced material unit cost. This lays the foundation for the next phase of our growth while ensuring reliable supply for our customers."

AMSilk transforms the silk protein powder produced by Evonik into high-performance yarns, which offer premium production quality and regulatory compliance, including full supply chain transparency from European manufacturing. AMSilk's biomaterials are designed with sustainability at their core. Vegan, biodegradable and derived from renewable plant-based carbon, these biomaterials leave no microplastics at the end of their lifecycle. AMSilk addresses a total protein fiber market — including silk, cashmere, and merino - valued at approximately €26 billion. Within this, the Company targets a €16 billion serviceable market.

Drawing on deep expertise in fermentation, from strain development and process optimization to large-scale manufacturing, Evonik helps innovators scale disruptive technologies in the life sciences industry including pharmaceutical excipients, personal care, advanced foods and nature-identical materials. With over 4,000 m³ of CDMO fermentation capacity across sites in the US and Europe, Evonik serves as a global one-stop-shop for biotech production, supporting projects of any scale and complexity.

Evonik leverages biotechnology to deliver high-value, sustainable solutions across diverse markets, expanding its portfolio of precision biosolutions. Its collaboration with AMSilk reflects a shared belief in biotechnology's potential to unlock transformative alternatives to fossil-based products and reduce environmental impact across industries. Biotechnology often uses renewable raw materials, operates under milder conditions, and can generate fewer emissions and waste, making it in many cases more sustainable than fossil-based or conventional chemical processes.

