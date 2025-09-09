AMSilk Secures EUR 52M Strategic Financing to Accelerate Commercial Growth

Funding enables AMSilk to scale industrial production and meet global customer demand for biotech produced silk-based protein materials

The financing round was led by existing investor ATHOS (AT Newtec), with strong participation from fellow existing investors MIG Capital and Novo Holdings

The total EUR 52M includes EUR 30M in cash and EUR 22M in convertible equity

NEURIED, Germany, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSilk GmbH ("AMSilk"), a frontrunner in advanced biomaterials made from silk-based proteins, today announced it has successfully secured EUR 52 million financing led by existing investor ATHOS (AT Newtec), along with strong participation from fellow existing investors MIG Capital and Novo Holdings. The financing combines EUR 30 million in equity, and EUR 22 million in convertible bonds. This reflects strong investor confidence and long-term commitment in AMSilk's technology and market potential.

The proceeds will be used to build further commercial traction and support AMSilk's next phase of industrial scale-up, enabling the Company to meet growing global demand for its silk-based protein materials.

AMSilk has concluded several multi-year production agreements, establishing a long-term basis for industrial output and supply reliability. Dedicated production facilities, specifically configured for the manufacturing of AMSilk's proprietary silk-based protein materials, have been installed at the Company's key industrial partners. This enables AMSilk to produce at scale with consistent quality and reliability across its product portfolio.

Ralph Fraundorfer, Chief Financial Officer of AMSilk, commented: "We are grateful to our shareholders for their continued support – especially in today's challenging funding environment. The investment demonstrates confidence in our clear path-to-market, scalable technology and strong partner network. As we move to industrial-scale production, we are focused on establishing robust processes and resilient supply chains — providing clear commercial proof of our ability to deliver on our industrial commitments and scale our innovative biomaterials for global markets."

Dr Wolfgang Colberg, Chairman of AMSilk's Advisory Board stated: "At AMSilk, we are very excited about the enthusiasm of our customers for our products and the high demand we are seeing. With the committed funding from our investors, we can now work with our partners to massively scale-up production. This is a significant step towards establishing a completely new industry in Europe and around the world for high-performance biotech materials that can be used in countless applications."

Daniel Kolb, Investment Manager at ATHOS KG, added:

"AMSilk's transition to full-scale production signals strong commercial validation. The Company's ability to manufacture biofabricated materials at multi-ton volumes confirms its industrial viability and readiness to meet growing market demand. At ATHOS, we invest in companies that combine deep technological innovation with clear commercial potential, and AMSilk exemplifies this philosophy."

AMSilk's innovative silk-based protein technology creates novel, sustainable biomaterials by reprogramming microorganisms to produce silk-based proteins which can be processed into a variety of forms, including powders, hydrogels, fibers, and coatings. These 100% protein-based, fully biodegradable, and microplastic-free biomaterials are used to produce a new class of fibers for textile applications in the fashion and automotive industry and serve as functional ingredients in the consumer care sector. Moreover, there is a wealth of additional potential applications across various industries that can be realized using this technology.

Following the successful extension of its Series C financing in 2023, AMSilk has continued to strengthen its commercial footprint through strategic partnerships with leading global brands in the fashion, automotive, and consumer care sectors. A key pillar of this progress is AMSilk's collaboration with renowned industrial partners such as Evonik and Ajinomoto, which manufacture its silk-based proteins at scale. These partnerships play a critical role in enabling AMSilk's transition toward full industrialization and global market readiness.

AMSilk is a frontrunner in advanced biomaterials made from silk-based proteins. Using a patented technology platform, protected by a best-in-class patent portfolio, we are pushing boundaries in the field of bio-based materials.

At AMSilk, we turn man-made proteins into formulations, including fibers and yarns, hydrogels and silk powder. The high-performance qualities of our material enables a wide range of applications in the textile, homecare, biomedical, and automobile industries, and brings breakthrough benefits for products and customers.

The Company has already collaborated with industry-leading global companies and plans to continue partnering with enterprises worldwide to pursue the vision of enabling true change through disruptive biotech materials.

