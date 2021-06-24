Growing Adoption in the Medical Industry to Bolster Growth of the Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market, Market Estimated to Rise at a Remarkable Growth Rate of 16% CAGR over 2019 to 2027: TMR

- Biocompatible materials are utilised in 3D printing for prosthetics, tissue engineering scaffolds, dental and orthopaedic implants, hearing aids, and medication delivery.

- The potential to mass customise items, i.e. produce highly customised products at reduced prices, is expected to strengthen uptake of 3D printing in the medical business.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market, four-dimensional (4D) printing and three-dimensional (3D) is emerging as a tendency for the fabrication of intricate structures. For manufacturers and stakeholders, high accuracy and layer-by-layer incorporation of intelligent substances is paving the way for dynamic 3D constructions. Similarly, 3D and 4D printing are becoming increasingly popular in the fabrication of scaffolds for tissue engineering. In addition, biocompatible 3D printing technology is increasingly being applied in applications of tissue regeneration such as vascular tissue engineering and magneto-responsive polymers. As a result, stakeholders and companies in the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market make use of the technology to create patient-specific medical equipment.

Manufacturers of biocompatible 3D printing materials are also utilizing this technique to create 3D-printed tubular scaffolds with nanofibers for use in various bone applications. 3D printing makes it easier to make bone scaffolds and offers a wide range of biocomposite, biocompatible, and biodegradable polymeric material handling options. As a result, once the layers of polymer are deposited, high magnification micrographs of 3D tubular scaffolds reveal a smooth, homogeneous surface morphology.

The global biocompatible 3D printing materials market was valued at US$ 318 Mn in 2018, and it is expected to expand at a rate of 16% CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Due to the large number of benefits offered by 3D printing over conventional printing, the use of 3D printing in the medical industry is likely to increase during the projection period, from 2019 to 2927. During the this period, a surge in the utilization of 3D printing in the medical sector is expected to raise demand for biocompatible 3D printing materials.

Production of Scaffolds to Generate Considerable Demand in the Market

Biomaterial inks are increasingly being employed to create hard scaffolds for the slow or permanent-degrading stability of the structure of a cell in the biocompatible 3D printing materials market. Bioinks, however, contribute to the formation of softer scaffolds that are quickly substituted by the entrenched cell population's accumulation of extracellular matrix (ECM). Bioinks made with hydrogels are also being developed by manufacturers as a better medium for 3D cell culturing. Bioinks made with hydrogels are also biocompatible, and they can be easily matched to the biological, mechanical, and physical attributes of 3D cell formations. Such developments are likely to work in favour of the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market in the years to come.

Increased R&D to Fine Tune Tissue Engineering is Estimated to Bode Well for the Market

Tissue engineering is crucial in the creation of biocompatible implants for the restoration of non-functional or damaged tissues. As a result, industry participants in the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market are involved with research and development activities so as to make adjustments in tissue engineering utilizing biocompatible materials. These research and development efforts assist in the assessment of the market driving factors of living cells in order to produce implants that allow growth of normal tissue during the process of engineered construct.

As a result, stakeholders can make use of additive manufacturing to introduce sophisticated bioactive and biocompatible constructions, which can operate as a bridge between engineering and biology. Additive manufacturing takes advantage of unique material features including osteoinductivity and osteoconductivity, which assist in implant integration and tissue regeneration with the surrounding tissues.

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Growth Drivers

In the medical industry, technical developments and rapid innovations have resulted in a slew of game-changing products. The majority of market players in the medical and health-care industries spend a large amount of money on research and development. As a result, new technologies and materials are developed. During the forecast period, this is projected to boost demand for biocompatible 3D printing materials.

Biocompatible materials are utilised in 3D printing for various purposes, such as prosthesis, tissue engineering scaffolds, hearing aids, medication delivery, dental and orthopaedic implants, and among other medical uses.

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Key Competitors

Apium Additive Technologies GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Concept Laser GmbH

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Bioink Solution, Inc.

Elix Polymers SLU

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Segmentation

Product

Polymers

Metals

Form

Powder

Liquid

Application

Implant and Prosthesis

Prototyping and Surgical Guides

Tissue Engineering

Hearing Aids

