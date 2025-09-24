Green Data Center Market worth $155.75 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Green Data Center Market size is projected to reach 155.75 billion by 2030 from about USD 48.26 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse 303 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 339 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Green Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 48.26 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 155.51 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 26.4%

26.4% Segments covered: Component, Data Center Size & Capacity, Data Center Type, and Enterprise Data Center.

Component, Data Center Size & Capacity, Data Center Type, and Enterprise Data Center. Region Highlight: North America to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

Green data centers have redefined digital infrastructure by integrating renewable energy, liquid and immersion cooling, and intelligent energy management systems to support sustainability at scale. These innovations deliver higher power usage efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, and compliance with tightening global regulations, driving adoption across hyperscale facilities, colocation providers, and enterprise data centers.

By embedding eco-designed technologies into core operations, green data centers ensure long-term resilience, regulatory alignment, and cost optimization for energy-intensive workloads. This infrastructure enables organizations to power AI-driven applications, cloud services, and high-density computing environments more efficiently, while reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based systems and mitigating environmental impact.

Green air cooling infrastructure segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Green air cooling is expected to become the dominant thermal management solution in data centers, driven by the need for energy efficiency and sustainability. Key components include computer room air handlers (CRAH) and computer room air conditioning (CRAC) units, which utilize chilled water and refrigerant-based systems, respectively, to maintain optimal temperature and humidity levels. These units are enhanced with variable-speed fans, advanced controls, and high-efficiency motors to minimize energy consumption. Eco-friendly air-cooled chillers complement these systems by employing low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants and incorporating free-cooling modes that use ambient outdoor air, further reducing energy demand. Additional strategies such as hot/cold aisle containment, variable airflow management, and intelligent monitoring systems dynamically adjust cooling based on real-time demand, optimizing efficiency.

Emerging vendors and solution providers have opportunities to capitalize on this trend. Carrier's investment in ZutaCore, announced in February 2025, exemplifies the industry's shift toward advanced thermal solutions. The partnership aims to deliver scalable, energy-efficient cooling systems that address the increasing thermal demands of modern data centers. To tap into these opportunities, vendors should develop innovative cooling technologies that enhance energy efficiency and support sustainability objectives. Collaborations with established players, participation in industry partnerships, and continuous innovation will be crucial for gaining a competitive edge in the evolving data center cooling market.

Software segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The software segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the Green Data Center Market, driven by increasing demand for intelligent automation, energy optimization, and regulatory compliance. Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software provides comprehensive real-time visibility into power usage, cooling efficiency, server utilization, and environmental conditions, enabling operators to identify inefficiencies, optimize resource allocation, and maintain high availability. Building management systems (BMS) integrate electrical, mechanical, and HVAC systems, automating energy-efficient operations across the facility while regulating lighting, temperature, and airflow to reduce waste and improve cooling efficiency.

Compliance software ensures adherence to environmental standards, industry regulations, and sustainability certifications such as LEED or ISO 50001, automating reporting and facilitating audits to provide transparency and accountability. Specialized software solutions, including AI-driven predictive workload management and energy analytics platforms, dynamically adjust cooling, power distribution, and IT workloads based on real-time demand, minimizing environmental impact and reducing operational costs. Emerging vendors and solution providers can capitalize on this growth through strategic partnerships and technology integration. For instance, in August 2025, Vertiv acquired Waylay NV, a Belgium-based AI-powered software provider, to enhance monitoring, optimization, and operational efficiency across its data center systems. By developing innovative software solutions, collaborating with established players, and leveraging AI and analytics capabilities, vendors can deliver sustainable, efficient, and regulatory-compliant green data center operations while tapping into high-growth market opportunities.

North America to account for the largest market during the forecast period

North America is experiencing measurable expansion in green data center activity driven by corporate decarbonization mandates, rising onsite power costs, and the need to deploy higher-density computing with lower water and energy intensity. According to the US Energy Information Administration, June 2025, solar power generation in the US increased by 25% in 2024, while wind power generation grew by 8%, improving access to low-carbon electricity for hyperscalers and colocation campuses. Additionally, Schneider Electric announced collaborative AI data center reference designs with NVIDIA in December 2024 that enable liquid cooling at densities up to 132 kilowatts per rack, illustrating supplier responses to higher rack power and efficiency requirements.

Federal and commercial developments in 2024 and 2025 are reshaping procurement timelines and technical requirements. The White House issued an executive order in July 2025 to accelerate federal permitting of large data center projects and supporting infrastructure. By streamlining approvals for facilities above 100 megawatts or with capital expenditures of at least USD 500 million, the order directly supports faster deployment of next-generation green data centers, enabling quicker integration of renewable power, liquid cooling systems, and energy-efficient designs. Schneider Electric introduced and validated new electrical and liquid cooling reference designs through 2024 and into 2025, creating repeatable deployment pathways for integrators and owners. Vendors and solution providers should prioritize prevalidated liquid cooling stacks, modular electrical skids, facility-level heat recovery, and enhanced DCIM to meet immediate procurement demands under faster permitting regimes and greater availability of renewable power.

Top Key Companies in Green Data Center Market:

The major players in the Green Data Center Market include Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Eaton (US), Daikin (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Siemens (Germany), Carrier (US), and GE Vernova (US).

