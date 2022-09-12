Greek brand on the rise in Canada and the United States - A place of beauty and history top favourability scores

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overall favourability of Greece continues an upward trend with three in ten Canadians (29%) and over four in ten Americans (43%) saying they have a favourable impression of Greece overall, which is an all-time high since tracking began in 2013.

Nanos Research has been tracking the Greek brand in the United States and Canada since 2013.

Additionally, there has been improvement with the perception of Greece as a safe place to travel which saw the biggest gains since 2013 for Canadians (mean score of 6.8 out of ten, up from 5.4 in 2013) and Americans (mean score of 7.0 out of ten, up from 6.4 in 2013). Perceptions of Greece as a NATO ally also saw positive gains among Canadians (mean of 7.0, up from 6.0 in 2013). "We are seeing a longer-term positive trend where North Americans are increasingly favourable in their impressions of Greece," according to Chief Data Scientist Nik Nanos.

In the wake of the pandemic, the appetite for international travel in general continues to decline in North America but openness to visiting Greece remains strong.

"When it comes to travelling specifically to Greece for a vacation, both Canadians (62%) and Americans (66%) are open to it and Greece's scenery, natural beauty and history remain the top attractions for Canadians and Americans" added Nik Nanos.

About Nanos

Established in 1987, Nanos is a research firm which gathers world-class intelligence. Since 2013, the Team has been monitoring and tracking the Hellenic brand in Canada. The purpose of the initiative is to support the Republic and its important work advancing the reputation of Greece as a great place to visit, a dynamic place to invest and as an important NATO security partner.

About the Research

This project was initiated and is sponsored by Nanos Research with no expectation other than to share insight on the opportunities to make Greece stronger and is based on dual representative online samples of Canadians and Americans completed this summer.

