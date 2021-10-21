Greater Than strengthen the board of directors, three new experts for election

The three largest shareholders in Greater Than propose; Clare Melford, Tim Flagg and Johan Bendz be elected as new board members. At the same time, Fredrik Rosencrantz is proposed to take over as Chairman as Lars Berg has for intention to retire from the board.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders representing approximately 62% of all shares and votes in Greater Than propose that Clare Melford, Tim Flagg and Johan Bendz be elected as new board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. In light of the shareholders' proposal, the board intends to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting shortly. At the same time, Lars Berg announces that he will resign from the board and his position as Chairman of the board in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting. The same group of shareholders propose that Fredrik Rosencrantz takes over the assignment as Chairman of the board from Lars Berg.

The group presenting the proposal has assessed that the proposed board members will complement Greater Than's board. With new global industry expertise and extensive experience in organic growth and international expansion, they will add a unique and valuable perspective for the board, focusing on a comprehensive strategy forward.

In short, the proposal means that the board will consist of seven members without any deputies.

Proposed as the new Chairman of Greater Than, Fredrik Rosencrantz has been a strategic advisor to the company since January 2018 and a member of the company's board since May 2018. Besides his assignment at Greater Than, Fredrik is a board member of the Swedish insurance company Bliwa. Fredrik's background covers a long career within the Zurich Group, including as the CEO of Zurich Global Corporate EMEA, one of the world's largest insurance companies with operations in over 200 countries. Fredrik Rosencrantz is independent of Greater Than, its management and the company's major shareholders.

Nominee Clare Melford is a highly experienced CEO in both the commercial and not-for-profit sectors with a proven track record of international turnarounds and integrating of sustainability into growth strategies for multinational companies. Clare spent almost a decade at MTV Networks, ultimately running the Nordic TV business. She was CEO of the International Business Leaders Forum, and has worked with a range of startups. In 2018 Clare, co-founded The Global Disinformation Index with the mission to defund disinformation, and is now its Executive Director. GDI uses a combination of AI and human review to assess the disinformation risk of online news domains. Clare Melford is independent of Greater Than, its management and the company's major shareholders.

The proposed board member Tim Flagg is a driven entrepreneur with a twenty-year background in global marketing at McCann Erickson, BBC Worldwide, NBCUniversal, Hutchison Whampoa and Zipcar, among other organizations. Today, Tim is a co-founder, and the CEO of EntityX, a company that makes display advertising more cost effective and enables brands to target valuable, hard-to-reach audiences. Tim is independent of Greater Than, its management and the company's major shareholders.

Nominee Johan Bendz has extensive experience from international tech companies with a background at Tradedoubler and as a founding team member of iZettle. At iZettle, Johan held the position of Chief Marketing/Strategy Officer from the company's founding in 2011 until 2020. Today, Johan is active as an independent investor, with assignments such as Chairman of the board at the fintech company Juni. Johan Bendz is independent of Greater Than, its management and the company's major shareholders.

"Clare, Tim and Johan are three complementary global competencies, each with unique cutting-edge expertise in transformation, scaling and marketing. Together they will bring valuable perspectives to drive and develop future-proof business opportunities that will contribute to Greater Than's continued growth." - Sten Forseke, founder and board member of Greater Than

A convening notice to the EGM will be issued shortly.

