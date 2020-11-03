Greater Than's solution Enerfy has been selected for Microsoft's #BuildFor2030 Campaign

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the insurtech provider of AI-based risk intelligence, has been selected by Microsoft to showcase Enerfy in their BuildFor2030 Campaign ­- featuring solutions that support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

From late October until the beginning of December, Microsoft will be showcasing partners providing solutions and services supporting the UN's SDG 13: Climate Action. Greater Than's solution Enerfy, which prices driving risk and helps reduce CO2 emissions through personalized smart driving tips, is being featured as a top contributor to Climate Action.

"We are delighted to be featured in this campaign, as the topic is very close to our hearts and is at the core of everything we do. Being part of Microsoft's initiative to showcase partners who provide solutions and services in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal is truly a great honor." - says Johanna Forseke, CBO at Greater Than.

Learn more about our solution in the Azure Marketplace.

What is #BuildFor2030?

With the aim of building an inclusive economy, Microsoft and their partner-led communities are coming together to launch #BuildFor2030. Starting October 30th through December 4th,

Microsoft will be showcasing partners who offer solutions that align with the UN's various Sustainable Development Goals. The campaign was designed to promote technology that fosters an inclusive, equitable and sustainable economy.

