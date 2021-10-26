Greater Than recognized as one of the world's most innovative tech providers - InsurTech100

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the leading data analytics and solution provider is listed InsurTech100, in recognition of its innovative AI technology providing real-time predictions of car accidents- and CO2 emissions.

The prestigious ranking recognizes the world's most innovative technology solution providers that address the digital transformation challenges in insurance.

"We're very proud to be listed for the second time as an Insurtech100 company. It is also very heartwarming to experience that purpose-driven technology gain recognition. We cannot stress enough the urgent need we feel from organizations worldwide to rapidly get started to use third-party technologies, like ours, to take actions reducing CO2 emission and fatalities on the roads," - Says Sten Forseke, Founder of Greater Than

The InsurTech (insurance technology) sector has experienced huge growth in recent years as shifting customer landscape and increased use of digital channels due to COVID-19 has necessitated innovation within the insurance industry. As a result, the global InsurTech market is projected to grow at CAGR of 34.4% and be worth $119.4bn by 2027 according to figures published by Valuates Reports, a market research company.

As a result, this year's process to identify the 100 InsurTech innovation leaders was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a longlist of over 1,400 companies produced by FinTech Global. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the insurance value chain.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Consumers and businesses increasingly expect insurance cover to be offered via a range of digital and offline channels, and insurers that fail to keep up with the latest technologies and innovation will be less competitive and lose market share over time. The InsurTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as underwriting, pricing, IoT devices, distribution and data & analytics."



A full list of the InsurTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.TheInsurTech100.com.

