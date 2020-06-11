Greater Than Make Enerfy Loyalty Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Enerfy Loyalty, provided by the Microsoft Insurance Partner, Greater Than to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to shape business strategies

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, today announced the availability of the cloud-based loyalty program Enerfy Loyalty in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. With Enerfy Loyalty, insurance companies and fleets can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Enerfy Loyalty is an easy to implement service to reward and retain customers who drive safely. The program needs no IT integration to be applied to an existing customer base and the onboarding of new members takes place entirely through an SMS and app2car solution. By downloading the app, the end-user gets started after just one click, and can immediately begin to drive safer and reduce CO2 emissions to collect points. The simplified onboarding makes Enerfy Loyalty a perfect CRM tool to attract new customers and to gain instant risk analysis for each connected user. Enerfy Loyalty is part of Greater Than's cloud-based platform Enerfy; an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that evaluates driving patterns in real-time. The offering is available worldwide for all types of cars to join.

"Being available at the trusted Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we reach out further with solutions that dramatically improve the auto insurance industry. Enerfy Loyalty is a perfect get-started product for insurers who wants to use and evaluate usage-based solutions and gain more in-depth insight into risk per user in real-time." - says Johanna Forseke, CBO of Greater Than

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eva Voors, Head of PR and Communications

+46-708-884880

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

www.greaterthan.eu



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/3132366/1262686.pdf Greater Than make Enerfy Loyalty avaliable in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace https://mb.cision.com/Public/11629/3132366/9cc7e4c3e22917c8_org.jpg Enerfy Loyalty

SOURCE Greater Than