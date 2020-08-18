Greater Than launches full-featured SDK, integrating auto insurance solutions into existing app infrastructure

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the insurtech and AI-based risk insight provider, opening up its SDK (Software Developer Kit) to offering insurance carriers and fleets access to full-stack app solutions and AI insight. The new offering unleashes ways to enable revenue growth and new business models.

The SDK makes it possible to integrate services provided by Greater Than directly into other apps used, for example, by insurance carriers, car-sharing, or taxi fleets. Incumbents can now easily reach out and offer a broad branch of digital app solutions to delight customers, grow revenues, and push into new markets.

"We're widening our scope and reinforcing our unique market position by reveling our SDK for the broader target group. We're working closely with large enterprises, and the SDK accessibility makes it possible for them to unlock valuable knowledge of customer behaviors and preferences, which is a high priority for future proof businesses," - says Liselott Johansson, CEO Greater Than.

With the use of the Enerfy Mobile Application SDK, Insurance carriers gain untapped benefits and insights. They can extend their offering in any current apps already on the market to liaises with the future-forward roadmap needed to enhance the end-user experience.

The Enerfy Mobile Application SDK offers rapid development potential for iOS and Android platforms, without the need for any policy change or IT integration. The Enerfy Mobile Application SDK includes access to predictive risk insight, full-stack in-app based insurance solutions, dynamic pricing, loyalty programs, gamified driving assessments, dynamic pricing, CO2 emission control, and more full-services functions.

