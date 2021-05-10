Greater Than is developing the world's first predictive motor risk index

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT) the AI insurtech and global road risk analysis supplier is dedicated to developing the world's first predictive motor risk index. The risk index will serve as an indicator of current and future motor risk, providing a time advantage of 12 to 24 months over the traditional actuarial risk model. On top, the Enerfy Motor Risk Index will, for the first time, provide one single benchmark on motor risk, from local to global aspects.

The Enerfy Motor Risk Index is a further commitment of Greater Than in providing world-leading risk insight for the better good for mobility, insurance, environment and road fatalities. Based on Greater Than's patented AI technology that predicts road accidents and loss cost in real-time per individual car/driver, providing a time advantage of over 12 to 24 months, compared to current traditional actuarial risk model.

"The insurance and mobility industry are currently operating with ancient risk models, and the Enerfy Motor Risk Index will leapfrog the insurance industry into the future, putting them on par with other digital industries. The digital age, simply up, requires better tools to manage customers and cost of operations, so I am exceedingly proud to be able to deliver this solution for the better good for all stakeholders" – said Liselott Johansson, CEO, Greater Than

The Enerfy Motor Risk Index is based purely on unbiased and irrefutable data. It is the key to getting an accurate understanding of current and future risk in any geographical markets. When this information is available, insurance carriers, fleets, OEMs and new mobility owners gain an instant understanding of current trends and future risk. National transport administrations, road assistant services, and road map providers are other segments that can highly benefit from the several new layers of information, including also levels of the environmental impact per time slot and roads.

"We're very excited providing for motor and insurance industry what Bloomberg offers for the stock market. By the use of insights and products, we can help to foster sustainable mobility and a road environment with less pressure on energy consumption - which is a win-win for all." – said Liselott Johansson, CEO, Greater Than

