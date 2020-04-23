Greater Than Announces Issue of 7 Patents in the United States Protecting the Company's Artificial Intelligence Methods of Driving Data and Risk Validation

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, The AI-based technology and insurtech company today announced that The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued the seven patents covering the company's Artificial Intelligence Methods. The seven patented methods serve to protect further Greater Than's methods and AI-based technology surrounding the evaluation of driving data on an individual driver level.

"With our seven patents portfolio granted by the USPTO, our strategic thinking and early development of AI methods are proven. As a pioneer in the field, we early understood the future impact of Artificial Intelligence that we now see. With these patents in place, we are fully equipped to meet our US customers within the auto and insurance industry with a validated and protected technology supporting their future business portfolios," said Liselott Johansson CEO Greater Than

Greater Than has since its inception in 2004, developed Artificial Intelligence methods based on driving data and driving patterns to support and evolve industries involved in auto and driving risk insights. The company's methods to identify good and bad risks according to driving behavior in real time, have been designed to be easily adaptable and implemented to enhance the connected car business further, in the benefit of sustainable business models for insurance carriers, car manufacturers and new mobility.

"Greater Than anticipated challenges in the auto and insurance industry, and our technology is developed with this flexibility in mind. With our products and services, we offer our customers to evolve with the industry at pace. With our patents approved in the US, our technology and platforms are now strongly positioned to deliver the benefits to our customers," said Anders Lindelöf, Co-founder & CTO, Greater Than

For media inquiries and/or more information, please contact:

Eva Voors, Head of PR and Communications

+46-708-884880

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

www.greaterthan.eu

www.enerfy.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/greater-than-announces-issue-of-7-patents-in-the-united-states-protecting-the-company-s-artificial-i,c3095217

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/enerfy-global-ai,c2777244 Enerfy global AI

SOURCE Greater Than