Greater Than and Zurich UK Extend Collaboration With Dynamic Usage-based Insurance Offering

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than AB, the leading AI-based Insurtech provider, today announced its extended collaboration with Zurich Insurance leveraging the Enerfy platform to offer a fleet usage-based insurance for one of their new mobility customers within the United Kingdom. The common goal is to enable dynamic pricing and leverage the risk insight to improve road safety and reduce the environmental impact through the fleet of fuel, hybrids, and electric cars.

The dynamic insurance offering, maintained by Greater Than's AI-based platform Enerfy, is an optimal solution for car-sharing services, including real-time risk insight and pricing through the Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker and is implemented on the fleet across the UK.

"The pursuit and adoption of truly innovative technology for the benefit of our customers is a pillar of Zurich UK's current and future ambitions. Therefore, along with Greater Than, offering this flexible and transparent customer solution with a real focus on improving road safety and minimizing environmental impact is a very positive step for us. We are thrilled to collaborate with a significant and longstanding customer of ours, as they are at the forefront of environmental and safety in the new mobility industry", - says Duncan Fletcher, South East Region Major Customer Manager at Zurich.

Enerfy Risk Portfolio Tracker from Greater Than, provide Zurich and their customer with in-depth and predictable analysis for the entire fleet's operation and cost in real-time, which is a prerequisite for sustainable and dynamic pricing. Through the AI insight, they get entirely new customer insight and cost control in real-time and will enable the development of new services for shared mobility.

"We are excited about our extended collaboration with Zurich, further leveraging our unique risk insight. Dynamic pricing is here to stay, and with these two reliable partners at the side, we are proud to enable them to manage risk and cost at an entirely new level", - says Johanna Forseke, CBO at Greater Than.

About Zurich

Zurich UK provides a suite of general insurance and life insurance products to retail and corporate customers. We supply personal, commercial and local authority insurance through a number of distribution channels, and offer a range of protection, retirement and savings policies available online and through financial intermediaries for the retail market and via employee benefit consultants for the corporate market. Based in a number of locations across the UK - with large sites in Birmingham, Farnborough, Glasgow, London, Swindon and Whiteley - Zurich employs approximately 4,500 people in the UK. www.zurich.co.uk

For media inquiries, please contact:

Eva Voors

Head of PR and Communications

+46-708-884880

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/greater-than-and-zurich-uk-extend-collaboration-with-dynamic-usage-based-insurance-offering,c3126945

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/3126945/1258440.pdf Press release - Greater Than and Zurich UK extend collaboration with dynamic usage-based insurance offering

SOURCE Greater Than