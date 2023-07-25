Golgi Neurosciences and Breye Therapeutics announce successful closing of P2X7 receptor antagonist program transfer

Collaboration to advance development of innovative oral small molecule therapeutics for retinal disorders

MILAN and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golgi Neurosciences S.r.l., the biotech incubator dedicated to the development of new treatments for devastating diseases, and Breye Therapeutics ApS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies for retinal vascular diseases, today announces a collaboration to develop the P 2 X 7 receptor antagonist programme.

The P 2 X 7 receptor is an ATP-gated ion channel expressed in various cell types and is a key inflammation switch. Inflammation increases in the diabetic retina and does so in a self-propagating manner. Strong scientific evidence also implicates inflammation in the pathogenesis of AMD. Orally available antagonists of the P 2 X 7 receptor represent a novel approach for the treatment of both early-stage DR and dry-AMD.

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) affects 30% of diabetic patients and is one of the leading causes of blindness among working age adults. Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is another prominent cause of vision loss, particularly for individuals aged 60 years and older.

Chiara Liberati, Managing Director, Golgi Neurosciences, commented: "There is a significant need for more effective and patient-compliant drugs in the ophthalmic field. With leading experts on the Scientific Advisory Board, Breye is led by a strong and seasoned Management team, supported by a highly-regarded syndicate of investors, making Breye the ideal partner to facilitate the next steps in advancing our P 2 X 7 receptor antagonist program towards developing innovative approaches for retinal disorders.

"This marks the first closed deal for Golgi Neurosciences since its inception which serves as a validation for the quality of our research in the field of small-molecule drugs."

Ulrik Mouritzen, Chief Executive Officer, Breye Therapeutics, said: "The Golgi incubator has fantastic expertise in neurosciences, and we are pleased to collaborate to advance the P 2 X 7 receptor antagonist program for retinal disorders, where there is a large unmet medical need for more effective and less burdensome therapies."

About Golgi Neurosciences

Golgi Neurosciences is a biotech incubator based in Milan, Italy, dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule-based treatments for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet need. The incubator boasts a diverse portfolio of clinical and preclinical stage companies, all focused on programs targeting various neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Multiple Sclerosis and Retinopathies. In addition, Golgi Neurosciences is progressing a robust pipeline of proprietary projects on innovative therapeutics targets, for which it is open to partnership.

About Breye Therapeutics

Breye is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral ophthalmology drugs to address the needs of millions of patients suffering with deteriorating vision due to Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) or Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), for which there are no treatments in early or moderate disease. Severe diabetic retinopathy requires intravitreal injections directly into the eye, which are unpopular with patients, resulting in a significant drop out rate of about 50% after 1 year and only 40% of patients obtain an optimal response. Orally administered drugs will be less burdensome than injections, as well as potentially more effective and commercially competitive. With its clinically de-risked safety profile, the lead program with danegaptide has potential for a short and well-accepted clinical regulatory pathway. The addition of the oral P2X7R inhibitor program seeks to reduce nerve damage and inflammation in retinal diseases.

Breye raised a seed round from Novo Holdings and Sound BioVentures and received financial support from the BioInnovation Institute, the Danish Growth Foundation (Vækstfonden) and the Danish Innovation Foundation (Innovationsfonden).

