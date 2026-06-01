AMSTERDAM, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO, a fast-growing, technology-driven last-mile delivery provider, has announced its first pan-European appearance at DELIVER Europe 2026, taking place on June 3–4 in Amsterdam. Entering the European logistics spotlight for the first time, GOFO arrives after completing a three-year strategic expansion that has established over 40 sorting and delivery centers across France, the Netherlands, and Italy. The company has also been shortlisted for the DELIVER Europe 2026 Rising Star Award.

Expanding Infrastructure Across Europe

GOFO to Exhibit at DELIVER Europe 2026 as Rising Star Award Nominee

Since launching in 2023, GOFO has focused on building a strong logistics infrastructure rather than prioritizing rapid brand exposure. Following its August 2025 rebrand, which unified its international operations under one identity, the company now operates a high-capacity, technology-enabled network designed to deliver reliable domestic coverage across three key European markets:

Netherlands: 100% nationwide coverage supported by a central sorting hub and five delivery centers.

100% nationwide coverage supported by a central sorting hub and five delivery centers. France: 80% population coverage through two sorting centers and 24 delivery centers, with additional sorting capacity currently under development.

80% population coverage through two sorting centers and 24 delivery centers, with additional sorting capacity currently under development. Italy: 70% population reach via two sorting centers and 12 delivery centers, including a recently optimized southern distribution network.

Across all regions, GOFO's operations are powered by automated sorting systems and intelligent routing technology, supporting efficient and scalable delivery performance.

Strengthening Commercial Growth in the Netherlands

As part of its next growth phase, GOFO has appointed Peter van Keulen as Head of Sales for the Netherlands. Bringing extensive experience in the logistics sector, Peter will focus on building partnerships with mid-sized and large e-commerce businesses looking to benefit from GOFO's nationwide network coverage and flexible solutions. His appointment reflects the company's shift from infrastructure development toward accelerating commercial expansion.

Recognition as a Rising Industry Player

GOFO's shortlisting for the DELIVER Europe 2026 Rising Star Award highlights the rapid development of its multi-country logistics network. The award recognizes emerging logistics companies demonstrating strong operational performance, scalable growth, and effective technology integration.

"Our debut at DELIVER Europe, together with our Rising Star Award nomination, represents an important milestone in GOFO's growth journey," said Mandy Ho, General Manager of GOFO Netherlands. "Over the past three years, we have invested heavily in building both physical infrastructure and intelligent logistics systems across Europe. We warmly encourage our partners, industry peers, and retailers to support GOFO by voting for us in the Rising Star category, and we look forward to exploring new partnerships during the event."

Industry professionals and partners can vote for GOFO through the official DELIVER Europe Award Portal. Retailers, e-commerce platforms, and integration partners are invited to visit the GOFO team at Booth C30 during the event.

About GOFO

GOFO, founded in the United States in 2023, is a technology-driven last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the U.S., France, the Netherlands, and Italy. Guided by the brand philosophy "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Supported by automated sorting, intelligent routing, and disciplined operational execution, the company provides high-performance last-mile delivery services. For more information, please visit www.gofo.com.

Media Contact:

branding.eu@gofo.com

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