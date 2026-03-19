AMSTERDAM, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO, a fast-growing, technology-driven last-mile delivery provider, has achieved 100% nationwide coverage across the Netherlands. Following this milestone, the company will make its official Dutch market debut at Webwinkel Vakdagen (WWV) 2026, the country's premier digital commerce event, on March 25–26. Industry professionals are invited to Stand 113 at Jaarbeurs Utrecht to understand how GOFO's infrastructure and advanced logistics technology are powering the next generation of Dutch e-commerce.

GOFO to Debut at Webwinkel Vakdagen 2026 with Nationwide Coverage in the Netherlands

Since entering the Dutch market in 2024, GOFO has executed a focused strategic expansion to build a robust operational backbone. The network is anchored by a central sorting hub in Amsterdam and key distribution centers in Boxtel and Rotterdam, forming a high-capacity system designed to support rapid market growth and high-volume logistics. This infrastructure allows GOFO to reach the entire Dutch population and to deliver high-performance results, featuring an average delivery time of 1.1 days, a 99.8% successful delivery rate, and a 95% on-time delivery rate.

"The Netherlands is one of Europe's most advanced e-commerce markets, and our focus has always been on building the strong operational capacity needed to serve it reliably," said Mandy Ho, General Manager of GOFO Netherlands. "With a fully deployed Dutch network and three well-equipped logistics hubs, we are expanding further in 2026 with additional facilities and intelligent sorting systems to meet growing demand. At Webwinkel Vakdagen, we will demonstrate how this foundation supports the continued growth and resilience of the Dutch e-commerce ecosystem."

For retailers and webshops, delivery represents the final and critical touchpoint in the customer journey. With its nationwide reach, GOFO provides partners with a clear competitive advantage from day one. Through its participation at the event, the company aims to engage with retailers, platforms, and logistics partners, demonstrating how its network transforms logistics into a growth driver and ensures high-volume sales are executed with precision across the Netherlands.

About GOFO Netherlands

GOFO, founded in the United States in 2023, is a technology-driven last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the U.S., France, the Netherlands, and Italy. Guided by the brand philosophy "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Operating nationwide through three sorting and delivery centers, GOFO Netherlands effectively covers the entire Dutch population and provides high-performance last-mile delivery services supported by automated sorting, intelligent routing, and disciplined operational execution. For more information, please visit www.gofo.com/nl.

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