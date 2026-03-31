ROME, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFO, a fast-growing, technology-driven last-mile delivery provider, announces the launch of a new sorting center at Logistic Park Roma on Via di Salone. This strategic hub is set to significantly strengthen GOFO's distribution network in Italy, particularly boosting its southern operations across key regions including Bari, Catanzaro, Naples and more.

GOFO Expands Italian Presence with a New Sorting Center in Rome, Strengthening Southern Network

The new facility is ideally located for last-mile logistics and cross-docking operations, just 2 km from the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA) and 10 km from the A1 Milano-Napoli motorway. This location provides a crucial link between the Italian capital and the broader southern network, enabling 15-minute transit times to Rome's city center and direct access to major transit corridors. Its proximity to Salone railway station (3 km) and Rome's international airports further integrates it into a seamless logistics chain.

The 5,500 m² facility is designed to meet the demands of modern urban logistics. Built to exacting technical standards, the building features an internal clear height of 11–11.9 m and a floor load capacity of 5,000 kg/m². It supports efficient logistics operations through eight loading docks and a ground-level access point, ensuring rapid throughput. Located in a secure, non-residential industrial area, the hub is monitored 24/7 for enhanced safety and peace of mind.

Reflecting GOFO's commitment to environmental responsibility, the facility has earned BREEAM Excellent certification. Sustainable features include a high-efficiency photovoltaic system, electric heat pumps for climate control, dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging points for low-emission fleets, and rainwater recovery systems. Energy efficiency is further optimized with LED lighting equipped with twilight sensors and a Building Management System (BMS) to maximize performance across the hub.

"The launch of our new sorting center in Rome marks an exciting step forward for GOFO in Italy," said Jacqueline Chan, General Manager of GOFO Italy. "We are introducing a state-of-the-art sorting machine, which will transform this warehouse into another major sorting center within our national network. This facility reinforces our confidence in providing expansive coverage and maintaining high operational efficiency across Italy, while continuing to deliver fast, sustainable, and reliable services to our customers."

About GOFO Italy

GOFO, founded in the United States in 2023, is a technology-driven last-mile logistics network serving merchants and consumers across the U.S., France, the Netherlands, and Italy. Guided by the brand philosophy "Drive Efficiency, Deliver Trust," GOFO combines advanced technology with localized operations to deliver precise, reliable, and scalable delivery solutions. Operating nationwide through two sorting centers and twelve delivery centers, GOFO Italy serves a broad population with high-performance last-mile delivery solutions. Its operations are powered by automated sorting, intelligent routing, and disciplined execution. For more information, please visit www.gofo.com/it

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