Gluten Free Food Market to hit $15 Billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Rising consumer inclination for high quality ingredients in food preparation and changing outlook towards the use gluten free ingredients may drive market share. Millets, buckwheat, and quinoa are widely used in preparing popular dishes such as waffles, pasta, pizza, and sandwiches. Changing outlook towards low cholesterol and fat free alternatives, and rising awareness towards healthy diets may boost gluten free food demand.

Increasing preference for healthy bakery preparations among consumer is motivating manufacturers to use natural and gluten free ingredients. Gluten free food products offer same taste & consistency without high concentration of saturated and trans-fat. Rising inclination to adopt healthy food habits and shift towards low calorie alternatives may stimulate market share.

Some major findings of the gluten free food market statistics report include:

The demand for gluten free food products is increasing across the globe due to their benefits such as healthier lipid profile and reduces risk of heart diseases

Increasing prevalence of digestive disorders in Europe market may trigger the demand for light and gluten free alternatives.

market may trigger the demand for light and gluten free alternatives. Changing consumer perceptions towards the use of natural ingredients and increasing demand for high protein grains such as oat, buckwheat, and quinoa is expected to provide opportunities for industry expansion.

Some of the major players operating in the gluten free food market are Kellogg's Company, Seitz Glutenfrei, Gluatfin, and Dr. Schar AG.

Companies are manufacturing products by sourcing organic ingredients and investing in alternative manufacturing solutions.

Stringent regulations in North America & European market towards labelling of gluten free food will increase consumer awareness related to the products.

Lack of product recognition by various government agencies is expected to be a major challenge for business expansion in the projected time period. Further, use of the product for treating chronic diseases is not recognized by government agencies such as the FDA. Stringent government regulations towards drug usage owing to rising cases of chronic illness is likely to hamper coenzyme Q10 industry growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 191 market data tables and 38 figures & charts from the report, "Gluten Free Food Market Forecasts, By Product (Bakery, Baby Food, Ready Meals, Cereals & Snacks, Pizza & Pasta, Savories), By Distribution Channel (Conventional Store, Hotels & Restaurants, Educational Institutes, Specialty Services, Hospitals & Drug Stores), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/gluten-free-food-market

Supportive government initiatives in boosting the quality of school mid-day meals by creating awareness towards healthy eating habits programs may trigger gluten free food demand. Rising cases of gluten intolerance among children is making schools to provide alternatives which may accelerate gluten free food industry demand.

Asia Pacific gluten free food market share may increase owing to rising disposable income and increasing consumer propensity to spend on healthy food choices. Gluten free food products are customized to ease digestive ailments and lower the cholesterol levels. Rising demand for allergen-free meals and growing consumer awareness about health and wellness have encouraged the consumption of gluten free alternatives which may drive market share.

Manufacturers are engaged in acquisitions & new product development to offer high quality and diverse range of gluten free food products. Market operators are advertising their products using stringent advertising on social media and providing free samples at stores. Companies are experimenting with different ingredients to offer wide variety of gluten free foods to gain competitive edge in the market.

