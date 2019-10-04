Global Urea Market to Reach $67.8 Billion by 2022, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urea market is currently estimated to be worth $64.1 billion and is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of approximately 2 percent until 2022, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The global urea capacity is projected to increase by 17 MT to reach 226 MT by 2021, moving towards a potential growing surplus in the long-term.

Supplier power is medium in North America, high in the EU and medium in Asia, while the buyer power is medium in North America, low in the EU and medium in Asia. India has the highest demand growth rate of 3.5 percent CAGR, followed by North America with a demand CAGR of 2.5 percent. On a regional basis, Africa, North America, and EECA will account for 70 percent of the overall capacity growth

The urea market is driven by non-food/fertilizer-end application, following a boost in non-food urea applications in recent years and innovative applications from spheres of biofuels toward UF, MUF, and melamine production. However, due to the long carbon footprint life cycle of urea, the growth in the market will be offset by other N-fertilizer types, like nitrate, which are more environmentally friendly.

Urea represents half of the total nitrogen output and will contribute to two-thirds of the projected ammonia capacity increment over the next five years. With stringent nitrogen oxide regulations for diesel engines increasing around the world, demand for urea in automotive applications has been increasing. Urea is increasingly being used in the industrial sector to make urea-formaldehyde resins, melamine, diesel exhaust fluids, and livestock feeds.

Key Findings:

Urea fertilizer prices are looking to stabilize after years of weakness as exports from China are dwindling because of low global prices and very high cost of production, owing to the huge increase in bituminous coal prices in China.

Ammonium floor price is set as the price of urea. If the price of urea drops below this floor, more ammonia will be offered for sale, less urea will be sold.

Black Sea and Arab Gulf are the most significant export hubs and compete with prices on volume levels. If the main drive is from LATAM/ Europe / Africa , then the Black Sea will lead the pricing trend, if it is Asia / North America , Arab Gulf will lead.

Contracts are fixed during the early or mid of the month and continue same for two months. These are later released via public domain or IPROs, which are used as a reference by other market participants for further negotiations.

N-Fertilizer value drivers such as Chinese coal prices and change in grain inventory/price have a profound impact on the urea market and other nitrogen fertilizer prices, since urea and its derivatives are the most commonly used fertilizers across major markets, like India , North America , and Brazil .

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

The top 10 urea exporting countries account for more than 40 percent of the global trade, with China emerging as the largest supplier. The industry is extremely fragmented, with close to 300 prominent suppliers globally, but the top 12–13 players account for only 20 percent of the global market, in terms of volume. Most of the major urea suppliers are vertically integrated. Suppliers in the Middle East, like QAFCO, are major exporters, as there is no domestic demand in their region.

