Global Teleradiology Market Set to Reach USD 43.15 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Demand for Medical Imaging - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research, the global teleradiology market is expected to reach USD 43.15 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.53%.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Teleradiology Market

Pages-231

Region- 5

Countries-20

Company- 33

Segment-05

Global Teleradiology Market Report Scope:

Market Size (2031) USD 43.15 Billion Market Size (2025) USD 13.39 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 21.53 % Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market Segmentation Product Type, Imaging Techniques, Applications, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa

The teleradiology market is driven by rising healthcare demand, a shortage of radiologists, and ongoing digital transformation. A key factor is the growing gap between increasing imaging volumes and limited radiologist availability. Higher rates of chronic diseases, aging populations, and expanded screening programs continue to drive demand for diagnostic imaging globally.

Teleradiology is helping address this gap by enabling remote image interpretation and improving access to radiology services. This enables faster turnaround times and helps providers manage growing imaging workloads, especially in remote and underserved regions. Leading teleradiology companies are expanding service capabilities, investing in AI-enabled imaging, and forming strategic partnerships to improve efficiency and scale their operations globally.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report

Product Type: The services segment accounted for the largest market share of around 70%.

The services segment accounted for the largest market share of around 70%. Imaging Techniques: The ultrasound segment currently holds the largest global teleradiology market share.

The ultrasound segment currently holds the largest global teleradiology market share. Application: The cardiology segment currently holds the largest share of the global teleradiology market.

The cardiology segment currently holds the largest share of the global teleradiology market. End User: The diagnostic imaging centres show the fastest-growing CAGR of 22.65% during the forecast period.

The diagnostic imaging centres show the fastest-growing CAGR of 22.65% during the forecast period. Geography: In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of around 44% of the global teleradiology market.

AI Cuts Radiology Reporting Time from Days to Minutes

Artificial intelligence (AI) is moving into everyday teleradiology workflows, improving speed, accuracy, and efficiency in diagnostic imaging. AI-powered tools are automating image analysis, prioritizing critical cases, and enabling faster report generation.

Real-world impact is already visible. AI-enabled platforms have reduced reporting times from days to under 30 minutes in certain settings, while studies show up to an 83% reduction in X-ray turnaround time.

This is helping providers increase case throughput, reduce reporting backlogs, and manage growing imaging volumes despite ongoing radiologist shortages. As adoption expands, AI will continue to improve diagnostic accuracy and expand access to timely imaging services.

Cloud Is Enabling Scalable Teleradiology Networks

Cloud-based radiology IT is becoming the foundation for scaling teleradiology services across regions. Hospitals and imaging centers are moving to cloud-based PACS to store, access, and share imaging data more efficiently across distributed networks. This shift is not just about cost, it is enabling real-time collaboration, remote diagnostics, and the ability to handle rising imaging volumes without expanding on-site infrastructure.

Key developments include:

Wider adoption of cloud PACS to support multi-site imaging access

Greater scalability to manage growing diagnostic imaging volumes

Stronger focus on data security and compliance, including standards such as HIPAA

Increasing use of hybrid cloud models to balance performance, storage, and cost

North America Leads

In 2025, North America accounted for around 44% of the global teleradiology market share, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, telemedicine reimbursement, and digital health initiatives.

Diagnostic imaging volumes continue to rise due to aging populations, increasing chronic diseases, and broader screening programs. In the United States, imaging procedures have exceeded 1 billion annually and are growing at 3%–4% per year.

However, the radiologist workforce is expanding at a much slower rate. An aging workforce, limited training capacity, and rising burnout are creating a sustained supply–demand gap.

This imbalance is driving greater reliance on teleradiology to scale reporting capacity, reduce turnaround times, and maintain access to timely diagnostic imaging.

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Key Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips

Agfa-Gevaert

Radiology Partners

Everlight Radiology

Evidia Group

Teleradiology Solutions

Medica Group

RadNet, Inc

I-MED Radiology Network

Siemens Healthineers

Other Company Profiles

CloudexRadiology

Business Overview

Product Offerings

Telemedicine Clinic

Onrad Inc

Ramsoft

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Telerad Tech

Statrad

Medweb

Webrad Technology

5C Network

Doctor- Net Inc

Nighthawk Radiology

Vesta Teleradiology

Mayfair Diagnostics

Voyager Imaging

Radmedic Group

Speciality Teleradiology

Real Radiology

Nextrad Teleradiology

Radsource LLC

Experity

Usarad Holdings

Cerner

Global Teleradiology Market Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type

Services

General Consultation

Nighthawk & Emergency

Second Opinions

Specialty/Elective Services

Software & Hardware

Imaging Techniques

Ultrasound

Radiography

CT

MRI

Mammography

PET/ SPECT

Others

Application

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Oncology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Dental

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Other Applications

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Imaging Centers & Labs

Ambulatory & Urgent Care Centers

Others

Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Poland

Netherlands

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Discover Connected Market Opportunities:

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

Global Telemedicine and Digital Health Market Research Report 2026–2031

U.S. Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

Who are the major players in the global teleradiology market?

How big is the global teleradiology market?

Which region dominates the global teleradiology market?

What are the key trends in the global teleradiology market?

What is the growth rate of the global teleradiology market?

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