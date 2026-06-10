Europe Data Center Industry: $148 Billion Market Opportunity, Including $58 Billion in Construction Investments by 2031 - Arizton

Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the Europe data center market is entering a new phase of expansion as AI workloads, cloud investments, and hyperscale capacity demand accelerate infrastructure development across the region. Alongside rising investment activity, Europe's data center construction ecosystem is gaining momentum, with operators increasing greenfield developments, modular deployments, liquid cooling technologies, and power infrastructure upgrades to support next-generation facilities across established FLAP-D markets and emerging European hubs.

Europe Data Center Market Size Witnessed Investments of USD 148.82 Billion By 2031

Market Key Highlights:

Market to grow from USD 59.84 B to USD 148.82 B by 2031 at 16.40% CAGR

UK accounted for the highest data center investments contributing to generating around 27% of the data center investments.

Liquid cooling technologies accounted for about 30.38% of the cooling technique investments.

Colocation data centers contributed for more than 68% of the power capacity share in the Europe data center market.

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Insights on 2,042 Data Center Facilities Across 21 Key Countries in Europe

Europe currently hosts around 1,475 operational data centers, with the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands representing the region's most established capacity hubs. The UK leads the market with over 1.8 GW of operational power capacity, supported by major operators including VIRTUS Data Centres, Equinix, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers. However, Europe's future development pipeline is increasingly extending toward the Nordic region, where Finland, Norway, and Denmark are emerging as preferred locations for upcoming facilities due to favorable power economics and sustainability advantages. Meanwhile, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT DATA, and Vantage Data Centers continue to rank among the region's leading operators by installed capacity.

Europe Data Center Construction Market Size Witnessed Investments of USD 58.74 billion by 2031.

Construction Market Key Highlights:

Construction market expected to reach USD 58.74 billion by 2031

FLAP-D markets, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin, remain the primary investment destinations

Emerging hubs including Milan, Madrid, Warsaw, Lisbon, Athens, and Vienna are attracting growing attention

Nordic countries are strengthening their position as preferred destinations for AI-ready data centers

Switzerland leads construction costs at USD 14.2 per watt, followed by Norway at USD 12.4 per watt

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Europe's Data Center Market Is Entering an Infrastructure Transition

AI infrastructure is pushing data centers beyond traditional cooling limits , as rising GPU deployments and AI workloads increase heat densities beyond what conventional air-cooling systems can efficiently manage, accelerating the shift toward liquid cooling in next-generation facilities.

, as rising GPU deployments and AI workloads increase heat densities beyond what conventional air-cooling systems can efficiently manage, accelerating the shift toward liquid cooling in next-generation facilities. Energy storage is becoming a larger infrastructure priority , with operators increasing investments in battery energy storage systems and alternatives such as lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. This trend is visible in facilities such as nLighten's MAN1-Chester data center in the UK, where lithium-ion batteries have been deployed to lower environmental footprint.

, with operators increasing investments in battery energy storage systems and alternatives such as lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. This trend is visible in facilities such as nLighten's MAN1-Chester data center in the UK, where lithium-ion batteries have been deployed to lower environmental footprint. Hyperscale expansion continues to accelerate alongside AI computing demand , supported by growing AI and high-performance computing (HPC) requirements. In November 2025, Google announced plans to invest over USD 6.38 billion to expand its data center capabilities in Germany, highlighting the scale of infrastructure spending underway across Europe.

, supported by growing AI and high-performance computing (HPC) requirements. In November 2025, Google announced plans to invest over USD 6.38 billion to expand its data center capabilities in Germany, highlighting the scale of infrastructure spending underway across Europe. High-density racks are becoming increasingly important for AI-ready facilities, as operators prepare for more compute-intensive environments. For example, Lefdal Mine Datacenters in Norway supports rack densities exceeding 50 kW per rack, reflecting the shift toward infrastructure designed for advanced AI and HPC workloads.

The Europe Data Center Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis By

By Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

By Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

By IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

By Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

By Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

By Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

By Cooling Techniques

Air-based

Liquid-based

By General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

By Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Geography

Western Europe

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Portugal

Greece

Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Austria

Czechia

Other Central & Eastern European Countries

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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence