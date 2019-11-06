Global Sea Food Market Currently Estimated at $147.04 Billion, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global seafood market is expected to reach a value of $162.21 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.03 percent, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm. The global seafood industry is highly fragmented with a supply of approximately 175 MMT of fishes annually, which is estimated to reach 180 MMT in 2020.

At a global level, the key producing country for tuna is Thailand, accounting for 40 percent of the global supply, for shrimp, China is the main producer (50 percent) and for salmon, Norway is the main producer. The key importing countries are the U.S. for tuna, accounting for 13 percent of imports, Korea for shrimp, for 22 percent, and Belarus, Poland, Finland, and Sweden for Salmon, with each region accounting for an 11 percent share.

The Seafood industry is gaining momentum from the increasing demand from the frozen ready to cook seafood industry due to convenience and time-saving factors and an increasing disposable income and per capita consumption. Aquaculture is gaining dominance over traditional agricultural practices, due to its volume production. The major constraint currently is the disease outbreaks and the costs incurred in ensuring a disease-free environment. Disease outbreaks can occur both during raising and processing seafood. EMS or Early Mortality Syndrome had caused a substantial decrease in the shrimp production of the leading countries like China, Vietnam, Indonesia, etc

The demand for premium seafood products such as scallops, crabs, oysters, and lobsters is expected to increase in the coming decade. With the change in demand patterns, it's expected that as a result there will be growth in aquaculture and corresponding shift from the production of traditional and low–valued species, such as carps to premium products. Demand for squids is expected to remain high in the coming decade.

