Global Pulp Demand Currently Growing at a CAGR of 1.5-2.5 Percent, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's demand for tissue paper, the largest end-use segment for market pulp, is expected to hit 39 million tons in 2019, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. These specifically include the premium and ultra-premium grade of tissue paper, the ones that use 100 percent market pulp. The reasons for a strong demand for tissue are global population growth, a relatively better economic outlook, and a continued movement towards western consumption habits in the emerging markets.

The demand for bathroom tissue is rapidly increasing in China, including the demand for other products like paper towels, wipes, facial tissues, and diapers. In emerging markets like Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, and Mexico, the demand is strong for virgin pulp, which is more than compensating for the reduced demand for pulp for printing and writing paper. Developed economies of North America, Europe, and Japan are moving away from printed paper, giving a boost to the paper recycling industry.

By 2020, tissue demand in emerging countries is expected to grow by 6 percent and in the same period, the demand in developed countries is estimated to grow at 1.4 percent. Timber/wood chips are the most significant internal cost driver for manufacturing pulp. Based on grade and region, the price of the fiber differs. Owing to the fact that the production process is energy-intensive, the prices of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity also have an impact on the cost of pulp production. Planned and unplanned maintenance downtimes and other operational issues tighten the supply, thus constraining the market.

As Europe recovers from the economic crisis, the demand for pulp and paper has been improving. Pulp prices have shown a month-on-month upward trend for the last 2 years due to tight supply levels and are expected to witness more hikes as the capacity expansion is slowing down, giving way to tight demand levels. While the manufacturers are looking at non-wood fibers for substitutes, pulp will continue to be used because of its easy availability.

