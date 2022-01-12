Global Microarray Scanners Market to Rise at CAGR of 7.4% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

- Dedicated glycan arrays are being offered by market players to help researchers better understand viral and bacterial infection processes

- Diagnostic laboratories are expected to account for a leading share of the global microarray scanners market by 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microarray scanners market was valued at US$ 689.6 Mn in 2019 and is estimated to expand at CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The global market is expected to surpass US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2030. The global microarray scanners market is predicted to be driven by the development and implementation of technologically improved instruments in life science, as well as an increase in demand for preventative healthcare. In addition, revenue prospects in the global market are expected to be driven by the existence of well-established healthcare facilities and rising per capita healthcare spending.

North America is likely to have a considerable share of the global microarray scanners market during the forecast period. The market growth of the region can be ascribed to the region's well-established healthcare and life sciences industries. Early acceptance of technologically advanced products and high per capita healthcare spending are expected to drive expansion of the global microarray scanners market. High awareness about different infectious and chronic illnesses is also projected to play a key role in the market's growth.

Due to the expansion of the healthcare sector in countries such as India, Japan, and China, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Furthermore, growth in drug R&D in these countries is expected to boost the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Key Findings of Market Report

High-density peptide arrays have the ability to identify pathogen epitopes, host-pathogen interactions, and patient immune responses, all of which are important for the invention of novel and preventative treatment methods such as vaccines and medicines

Research and development advancements in fluorescent microarray scanners show promise in the study of protein biomarkers for Dengue, Zika, and SARS-CoV-2, amongst many other viruses. In scanners, proprietary gold-coated slides based on nanotechnology are employed. For the identification of sera antibodies produced by infected individuals, this method provides exceptional sensitivity and accuracy.

There is a huge increase in the demand for personalized medicines. Personalized medicine is described as the process of tailoring a person's requirements based on genetic analysis. The effectiveness and target-specific character of medications with superior patient outcomes can be attributed to the trend toward personalized medicines. Microarrays are being utilized in the development of customized treatment for a variety of disorders, including breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cell renal carcinoma, and pulmonary ailments.

By 2030, fluorescent microarray scanners are likely to dominate the global microarray scanners market. Microarray detection systems such as fluorescence microarray scanners are quite prevalent and frequently utilized. This factor is likely to boost the growth of the segment.

The global microarray scanners market has been divided into gene expression, drug discovery, and other applications based on application. The gene expression segment is expected to dominate the global market. Use of gene expression for disease profiling, such as atherosclerosis, endothelial dysfunction, cardiac hypertrophy, heart failure, and myocardial infarction is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Global Microarray Scanners Market: Growth Drivers

Due to their low power consumption and low cost, CMOS imaging sensors are becoming a viable alternative to CCD imaging sensors. As a result, stakeholders in the global microarray scanners market are considering comparing the advantages and disadvantages of CCD against CMOS, as well as determining how CCD is employed in demanding applications with the aid of microarray scanners.

In order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, firms in the microarray scanners market are focusing more on gene expression and medication discovery. Antigen microarrays, which aid in the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses, are becoming more widely available

Global Microarray Scanners Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Molecular Devices, LLC

Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG.

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Global Microarray Scanners Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Fluorescence Microarray Scanners

Charge-coupled Devices Microarray Scanners

Colorimetric Microarray Scanners

Others

Application

Gene Expression

Drug Discovery

Others

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

