Global Metabolic Testing Market to Surpass US$ 1,074.9 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global metabolic testing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 596.3 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Metabolic Testing Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as new product launch which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Vyaire Medical, a medical device company, announced the availability of AirLife Open oxygen mask, an innovative low-flow oxygen therapy device created to raise the bar for medical treatment The AirLife Open oxygen mask, designed for low-flow oxygen therapy, combines the features of conventional nasal cannulas, oxygen masks, and non-rebreather benefits in a single device.

Market players are focused on new launches in metabolic devices, which is expected to drive growth of the global metabolic testing market over the forecast period. For instance, on April 28, 2022, GE Healthcare, a global medical technology and digital solutions company, announced the launch of its next-generation Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner. Revolution Aspire is an advanced imaging solution designed and manufactured in India, at the newly launched GE Medical Devices Manufacturing plant. The Revolution increases CT scanner empower clinicians with increased operational efficiency with up to 50% higher throughput. The rotation time in Revolution Aspire CT scanner has been increased by 20%.

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are focused on growth strategies such as signing distribution agreements with key players. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the global metabolic testing market. For instance, on May 4, 2022, MGC Diagnostics, a medical technology company, announced a distribution agreement with Bedfont Scientific Ltd., a manufacturing company. This agreement would help the customers access proven and validated FeNO technology (Measurement of the fractional nitric oxide concentration in exhaled breath). FeNO measurements can help to predict and prevent exacerbations and attacks.

Among Product Type, Metabolic Cart segment generated significant revenue in 2022, owing to increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. For instance, on July 15, 2022, according to the report published in Center of Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every 34 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease whereas About 20.1 million adults aged 20 and older had cardiovascular disease in 2020.

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global metabolic testing market over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of inorganic growth strategies by key market players in the region. For instance, in November, 2020, Lumen technologies, a telecommunications company, announced launch of its personalized nutrition device that enables the fine-tuning of nutritional intake via real-time metabolic tracking the U.K. which helps to determine the fuel type the body is using to produce energy by meaning amount of carbon dioxide in the body. Based on metabolic traits it helps to give the ability to shift between carbohydrates and fats as a source of energy.

Key players operating in the global metabolic testing market include COSMED srl, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, CORTEX Biophysik GmbH, General Electric Company, Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., AEI Technologies, Inc., KORR Medical Technologies, Inc., Iworx Systems, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc, Geratherm Medical AG, and Parvo Medics.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Metabolic Testing Market, By Product Type:

Metabolic Carts

Portable



Bench-top

Body Composition Analyzers

Portable



Bench-top

ECGs/EKGs



Portable



Bench-top

Global Metabolic Testing Market, By Test Type:

VO2 Max Analysis

RMR Analysis

Body Composition Analysis

Global Metabolic Testing Market, By End User:

Hospital & Clinics

Sport Performance Lab

Home Care Settings

Global Metabolic Testing Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

