Global Market for Cognitive Assessment & Training to reach US$ 9.4 Billion by 2032, Fact.MR Reports

South Asia & Oceania to Witness a Stellar 19% Value CAGR through 2032

Fact.MR's latest report on the cognitive assessment and training market offers a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report explicates vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of product type, by capacity, by power type and region.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cognitive assessment and training market is expected to be worth US$ 2.04 billion in 2022, representing a 16.5% year-on-year growth rate from 2021. By the end of the 2022-2032 assessment period, the market is expected to be worth US$ 9.4 billion.

As the industry shifts toward electronic data collection, guidelines on the recommended approach for establishing similarity between an electronic version of a clinician-administered measure and the paper version are being developed. Over the next decade, the industry is expected to grow more than fourfold.

The adoption of electronic devices for collecting clinical electronic data, combined with increasing digitization in the healthcare sector, has provided significant momentum to the growth of the global cognitive assessment & training market in recent years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of work-from-home initiatives, eLearning, and eHealth significantly increased the demand for cognitive assessment and training solutions. Given the negative psychological impact patients have experienced post-infection, tracking cognitive abilities has become an important assessment exercise for healthcare professionals.

Advances in IT systems and healthcare technologies have played an important role in fueling the growth of cognitive assessment solutions in many developed and developing countries.

Report Attributes Details Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 2.04 billion Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 9.4 billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 16.5%

Key Takeaways:

Global market for cognitive assessment and training to be valued at over US$ 2 Bn in 2022

in 2022 Revenue from cognitive assessment and training software to account for 70% of the global market

Healthcare industry to emerge as one of the primary end users, expanding at a whopping 20% CAGR

Mobile & tablet based cognitive assessment and training software to accumulate 3/5 th revenue

revenue North America to comprise 42% revenue in the market for cognitive assessment and training

to comprise 42% revenue in the market for cognitive assessment and training South Asia & Oceania to experience a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2032

& Oceania to experience a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2032 East Asia to experience a CAGR worth 16% with respect to cognitive assessment and training demand

Growth Drivers:

l Gamification is a relatively new trend that focuses on applying game mechanics to non-game contexts in order to engage audiences and inject some fun into mundane activities while also providing motivational and cognitive benefits.

l Businesses across multiple industries are planning to deploy a wide range of cognitive assessment and training solutions to conduct assessments and track and improve brain health. The market is experiencing significant growth as a result of the growing emphasis on mental health and the ability of cognitive assessment and training solutions to be leveraged virtually.

Key Restraints:

l Companies are attempting to improve brain fitness by increasing the number of solutions and applications for enhancing neuroplasticity. However, after developing brain training solutions, companies must obtain clinical approvals before releasing their products for human use. Because it takes a year to develop a clinically validated brain fitness solution, the cognitive assessment and training market is not growing as quickly as it could.

Competitive Landscape:

To improve and expand their market results and product offerings, businesses are focusing on technological innovations and new product launches.

l In June 2020, ERT acquired APDM Wearable Technologies with the goal of reinventing endpoint measurement in clinical trials. Both companies will generate more accurate and powerful data, allowing clinical trials to be more predictable, cost-effective, and efficient.

l In February 2021, Shift Concussion Management Guelph and VoxNeuro announced their partnership, which will allow the former's concussion management program to include objective brain health data. The world's first objective brain health assessment that goes beyond diagnosis is provided by VoxNeuro.

More valuable Insights on Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training market analysing forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market with detailed segmentation as follows: -

By Component

Cognitive Assessment and Training Software

Cognitive Assessment and Training Services

Training



Consulting



Support & Maintenance

By Type

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Personal Computers (PC)

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Mobile & Tablet

By End User

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Healthcare

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Research Organizations

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Education

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Other End Users

Key Questions covered in the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report

l What is the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market scenario?

l How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecasted period?s

l What was the last 5-year CAGR for the demand in the demand in the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market?

l Who are the prominent players in the global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market?

l Which is the leading region in the Cognitive Assessment and Training Market?

