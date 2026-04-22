Global Industrial Laser Market to Reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2031, Driven by Precision Manufacturing - Exclusive Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research, the industrial laser market is projected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Industrial Laser Market

Pages-182

Region- 5

Countries-24

Company- 31

Segment-05

Industrial Laser Market Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE (2031) USD 10.9 Billion MARKET SIZE (2025) USD 7.8 Billion CAGR (2025-2031) 5.80 % HISTORIC YEAR 2022-2024 BASE YEAR 2025 FORECAST YEAR 2026-2031 SEGMENTS BY Type, Power Output, End-User, Application, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East & Africa

The industrial laser market is growing as manufacturers invest more in precision, automation, and faster production. Industries such as semiconductors, electronics, and electric vehicles are increasing the use of advanced laser systems to improve manufacturing quality and efficiency. Demand is especially rising in semiconductor manufacturing, where more complex chip production requires highly precise laser processing tools. According to SEMI, 18 new semiconductor fabs are expected to begin construction in 2025, supporting further demand for advanced industrial laser systems in the coming years.

Key Highlights from the Industrial Laser Market

Power Output: Medium-power lasers lead the market, driven by widespread use across core industrial applications.

Medium-power lasers lead the market, driven by widespread use across core industrial applications. Type: CO₂ laser systems remain a significant segment, holding around 21% share.

CO₂ laser systems remain a significant segment, holding around 21% share. End-User: Semiconductor and electronics are the fastest-growing segments, supported by rising demand for precision manufacturing.

Semiconductor and electronics are the fastest-growing segments, supported by rising demand for precision manufacturing. Application: Laser cutting continues to dominate, reflecting its critical role in high-volume production.

Laser cutting continues to dominate, reflecting its critical role in high-volume production. Geography: APAC leads the global market with around 53% share, driven by strong manufacturing and semiconductor activity.

Industrial Laser Market: Trends & Growth Drivers

The adoption of laser welding systems integrated with real-time quality monitoring is increasing, enabling defect prevention and improved production consistency. Companies such as FANUC highlight the use of robotic industrial laser systems that support adaptive welding and process control.

Advancements in industrial laser technology, particularly visible-wavelength lasers, are improving copper processing efficiency. Laserline GmbH emphasizes the role of blue diode lasers in applications such as battery components and electrical contacts, where precision and stability are critical.

The rise of electrification and EV manufacturing is further accelerating demand for laser processing systems, especially for battery welding, electrode cutting, and precision joining. According to the International Energy Agency, global EV battery demand exceeded 750 GWh in 2023, supporting increased adoption of industrial laser equipment.

Additionally, flexible manufacturing environments are driving demand for adaptable industrial laser systems. IPG Photonics promotes automated solutions that enhance productivity in high-mix production environments.

Medium-Power Industrial Laser Systems (1–6 kW) Dominate the Industrial Laser Market

Medium-power industrial laser systems (1–6 kW) held the largest share of the industrial laser market in 2025 due to their strong adoption across laser cutting and welding applications. These systems offer the right mix of precision, efficiency, flexibility, and cost performance, making them widely preferred across manufacturing industries. Manufacturers are increasingly using medium-power laser systems to improve production speed, support automated manufacturing lines, and maintain consistent quality across operations. Their ability to process different materials and handle complex designs efficiently continues to drive demand across modern industrial production environments.

CO2 Laser Systems Hold Around 21% Share of the Global Industrial Laser Market

CO2 laser systems accounted for around 21% of the industrial laser market, driven by their strong performance in processing non-metal materials such as plastics, textiles, and glass. These systems are widely used in engraving and cutting applications, with companies like Trotec Laser GmbH highlighting their efficiency and precision.

Meanwhile, solid-state laser systems are witnessing strong growth due to rising demand for precision processing in electronics and medical manufacturing. Technologies such as fiber lasers, solid-state lasers, CO2 lasers, and ultrafast lasers continue to support a wide range of industrial manufacturing applications.

Ultrafast Lasers Drive High Volume Production

Ultrafast lasers are moving from niche use to higher volume production as systems become more powerful and easier to automate. Leading companies such as TRUMPF are advancing industrial ultrafast platforms to an average power of 1 kW, enabling broader adoption across cutting, drilling, and material processing applications while maintaining low heat impact and high precision. At the same time, production is getting faster as lasers move quicker, offer better control, and can work on multiple points at once without losing accuracy. This reduces the need for extra finishing and improves quality, especially in industries like electronics and medical devices. Because of this, companies are choosing complete ultrafast cells systems that integrate automation, monitoring, and simple programming, making production more efficient and easier to expand.

Real-Time Weld Monitoring Improves Production Quality

Quality control is becoming part of the welding process itself instead of being checked only after production. New sensor technologies now monitor welds in real time, improving accuracy, consistency, and first-pass quality while reducing costly errors in automated manufacturing. The shift toward automated weld monitoring is growing with the rise of industrial automation. According to the International Federation of Robotics, over 542,000 industrial robots were installed in 2024, increasing the use of laser welding systems with built-in monitoring and automated control. As manufacturers focus more on real-time quality and production efficiency, demand is rising for integrated welding systems that combine monitoring, software, and automation to maintain consistent quality across production facilities.

APAC Becomes a Key Market for Industrial Lasers

APAC is becoming a major demand hub in the industrial laser market due to its strong manufacturing base and growing semiconductor and electronics industries. Countries such as China are increasing investments in advanced manufacturing, driving higher use of laser systems across production facilities.

Manufacturers in the region are expanding the use of ultrafast, green, and UV lasers for applications that require high precision and low heat impact. At the same time, the need for faster production, cost efficiency, and standardized operations is increasing demand for scalable laser systems, making APAC a key growth driver for the industrial laser market.

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Leading Companies in the Industrial Laser Market

Key Company Profiles

TRUMPF

Han's Laser

Coherent

IPG Photonics

AMADA

Bystronic

Other Prominent Company Profiles

HGTECH

Yamazaki Mazak (Mazak Optonics)

Bodor Laser

HSG Laser

Prima Power

Mitsubishi Electric

Penta Laser

KEYENCE

FANUC

Salvagnini

Laserline

BLM GROUP

GWEIKE

Videojet

Trotec Laser

Raycus

LVD

Golden Laser

Epilog Laser

Universal Laser Systems

Domino Printing Sciences

Nukon

Maxphotonics

Kimla

Market Segmentation and Forecast

Type

Fiber

CO2

Solid State

Others

End-User

Semiconductor and Electronics

Metal Fabrication

Automotive

Energy and Heavy Industry

Non-Metal Processing and Consumer Goods

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Others

Application

Cutting

Welding and Brazing

Marking and Engraving

Drilling

Others

Geography

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Russia

Poland

Netherlands

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

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What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the global industrial laser market?

What is the growth rate of the global industrial laser market?

Which region dominates the global industrial laser market?

What are the key trends in the global industrial laser market?

Who are the major players in the global industrial laser market?

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