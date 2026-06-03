Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market Poised for USD 15.97 Billion by 2031 -- Exclusive Insights by Arizton

News provided byArizton Advisory & Intelligence
03 Jun, 2026, 14:03 GMT
CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.
According to recent research by Arizton, the Middle East and Africa data center construction market is expected to reach USD 15.97 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.34% during the forecast period.
To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-africa-data-center-construction-market-2025
Browse in-depth TOC on the Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market
Pages- 328
Region- 2
Company- 202
Segment- 08
Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market Report Scope:
|
MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2031)
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USD 15.97 Billion
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MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2025)
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USD 4.12 Billion
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CAGR BY INVESTMENT (2025-2031)
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25.34 %
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MARKET SIZE - AREA (2031)
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4,975.5 thousand Sq. Ft.
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POWER CAPACITY (2031)
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1,269 MW
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HISTORIC YEAR
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2022-2024
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BASE YEAR
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2025
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FORECAST YEAR
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2026-2031
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MARKET SEGMENTS
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Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
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GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
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Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Turkey, and Other Middle Eastern Countries) and Africa (South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, and Other African Countries)
MEA Data Center Construction Market Highlights
- The MEA data center construction market is expected to reach USD 15.97 billion by 2031.
- The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.34% from 2025 to 2031.
- In terms of segment, the market continues to witness strong growth in infrastructure investments
- The UAE remains one of the most mature data center markets in the region, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi continuing to attract investments.
- In terms of power capacity, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa continue to lead the region owing to large hyperscale deployments and colocation expansions
Looking for more info, click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-africa-data-center-construction-market-2025
Key Investments & Expansion Activities Shaping the MEA Data Center Market
- Operators are accelerating expansion plans to strengthen regional capacity. In January 2026, Zoho Corporation launched cloud regions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi under its USD 27.23 million (AED 100 million) UAE investment plan, enabling local data residency.
- LEAP Riyadh 2025 is expected to accelerate Saudi Arabia's data center growth, attracting major investments and strengthening the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem.
- Nigeria is emerging as the fastest-growing investment market, registering a CAGR of 34.17% (2025–2031), with investments rising from USD 132 million in 2025 to USD 770 million by 2031.
- Cassava Technologies secured strategic investment from Stanlib Infrastructure Investments and Nvidia to expand AI-ready data centers through its subsidiary Africa Data Centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
- In January 2026, RailTel Corporation of India secured a USD 2.2 million contract to build a government data center in Addis Ababa, supporting the country's digital transformation strategy.
Strategic AI Investments Shaping the Future of MEA's Digital Infrastructure
The MEA region is accelerating investments in AI-led digital infrastructure, as governments increasingly position advanced computing, semiconductor resilience, and cloud capacity as strategic priorities for long-term digital growth. Recent market activities signal stronger infrastructure momentum, with Egypt expanding ICT investments, the UAE strengthening compute and semiconductor partnerships through the Pax Silica initiative, and Israel scaling high-performance AI infrastructure. At the same time, Nigeria and South Africa are expanding AI innovation ecosystems through accelerator programs, research platforms, and public-sector investments, reinforcing MEA's growing role in next-generation digital infrastructure development.
The Geographies Emerging as MEA's Next Data Center Growth Hubs
- Saudi Arabia is the largest investment market in MEA, projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% by 2031, supported by Vision 2030, cloud region launches, AI infrastructure deployments, and mega projects such as NEOM.
- The United Arab Emirates remains one of the region's most mature markets, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi attracting investments from cloud providers, colocation operators, and enterprises, while smart city developments continue to support demand for edge and modular facilities.
- Turkey is emerging as a regional digital infrastructure hub, leveraging its strategic location between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East to support data center and connectivity expansion.
- Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt are emerging as high-growth investment destinations, supported by enterprise digitalization, fintech expansion, submarine cable connectivity, and rising cloud adoption
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List Of Key Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Companies Profiles
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Baudouin
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Envicool
- Evapco
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- KSTAR
- Legrand
- nVent
- Piller Power Systems
- Rehlko (Kohler)
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
Key Data Center Construction Contractors
- ABL Technical Services
- Absal Paul Contracting
- AECOM
- Arup
- Ashi & Bushnag
- Ashtrom Group
- ASU
- AtkinsRéalis
- ALDAR
- ALEC Data Center Solutions
- Auerbach HaLevy Architects
- Azura Consultancy
- B2 Architects
- Black & White Engineering
- BlueSun DC
- Capitoline
- Copy Cat Group
- Crovik Technologies
- Core Emirates
- Dar Group
- Datalec Precision Installations (DPI)
- DC PRO Engineering
- Deerns
- DMC Global Partners
- Eastra Solutions
- Edarat Group
- EDS Engineering
- Egypro
- Future-tech
- GREA
- Gruppo ICM
- H&MV Engineering
- HATCO
- HHM Group
- HubTech
- Hill International
- Ingenium
- ICS Nett
- Interkel Group
- ISF Group
- ISG
- JAMED
- James L Williams
- John Paul Construction
- Kent
- Laing O'Rourke
- Kinetic Controls
- Laith Electro Mechanical
- Linesight
- LYT Architecture
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Mace
- MEC - Margolin Bros. Engineering & Consulting
- McLaren Construction Group
- MEMA Architecture
- Mercury
- Master Power Technologies
- MWK Engineering
- Norkun Intakes
- Orascom Construction PLC
- Prota Engineering
- PTS
- Qatar Site & Power
- Raghav Contracting
- Raya Network Services
- REDCON Construction Co. S.A.E
- Remax Consult
- Reno Design and Finish
- RED Engineering Design
- Rider Levett Bucknall
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- RW Armstrong
- Shaker Consultancy Group
- Sterling and Wilson
- Site & Power DK
- Skorka Architects
- Sudlows
- Summit Technology Solutions
- Telal Engineering & Contracting
- Tetra Tech
- Tri-Star Construction
- Turner & Townsend
- United For Technology Solutions
- WBHO Construction
- Westwood Management
- X2X Group
- Yeda Engineering
Data Center Investors
- 21st Century Technologies
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Africa Data Centres
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon Web Services
- Batelco
- Bezeq International
- Bynet Data Communications
- center3
- Cloud Acropolis
- COMnet Solutions
- Compass Datacenters
- Core42
- DAMAC Digital
- Datacenter Vaults
- DataCasa
- DATAMOUNT
- Digital Parks Africa
- Digital Realty
- du
- e& Egypt
- ECC Solutions
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- G42
- GPX Global Systems
- Gulf Data Hub
- iXAfrica Data Centres
- Khazna Data Centers
- Mannai Corporation
- MedOne
- MEEZA
- Mega Data Centers (MEGA DC)
- Microsoft
- Mobily
- Moro Hub
- MTN
- N+One Datacenter
- NGN
- Nxtra by Airtel
- Oman Data Park
- Ooredoo
- Open Access Data Centres
- Oracle
- Orange Business (Etix Everywhere)
- Pacific Controls
- PAIX Data Centres
- Paratus Namibia
- PenDC
- Pure Data Centres
- Quantum Switch
- Rack Centre
- Radore
- Raya Data Center
- SDS Data Center
- Sadece Hosting
- Safaricom
- Sahayeb Data Centers
- Serverfarm
- Serverz Data Center
- Sparkle
- Syntys
- Telecom Egypt
- Telehouse
- Telkom Kenya
- Tencent Cloud
- TONOMUS
- Türk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vodafone
- XDS DATACENTERS
New Entrants
- Agility Logistics Parks
- Anan
- Blue Owl Capital
- Cloudoon
- DataVolt
- Desert Dragon Data Centers
- ezditek
- HUMAIN
- Kasi Cloud
- Keystone
- MultiDC
- NED
- NEOIX
- Otech
- Techtonic
- Volt
Some of Ours Top Selling Market Reports
Middle East Data Center Colocation Market – Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030
https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-data-center-colocation-market
Middle East and Africa Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030
https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-africa-data-center-market
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
- How big is the Middle East & Africa data center construction market?
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Middle East & Africa data center construction market by 2031?
- What is the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa data center construction market?
- What are the key trends in the Middle East & Africa data center construction market?
- How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Middle East & Africa data center construction market by 2031?
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