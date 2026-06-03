Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market Poised for USD 15.97 Billion by 2031 -- Exclusive Insights by Arizton

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

According to recent research by Arizton, the Middle East and Africa data center construction market is expected to reach USD 15.97 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.34% during the forecast period.

To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/middle-east-africa-data-center-construction-market-2025

Browse in-depth TOC on the Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market

Pages- 328

Region- 2

Company- 202

Segment- 08

Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2031) USD 15.97 Billion MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT (2025) USD 4.12 Billion CAGR BY INVESTMENT (2025-2031) 25.34 % MARKET SIZE - AREA (2031) 4,975.5 thousand Sq. Ft. POWER CAPACITY (2031) 1,269 MW HISTORIC YEAR 2022-2024 BASE YEAR 2025 FORECAST YEAR 2026-2031 MARKET SEGMENTS Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Turkey, and Other Middle Eastern Countries) and Africa (South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, and Other African Countries)

MEA Data Center Construction Market Highlights

The MEA data center construction market is expected to reach USD 15.97 billion by 2031.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.34% from 2025 to 2031.

In terms of segment, the market continues to witness strong growth in infrastructure investments

The UAE remains one of the most mature data center markets in the region, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi continuing to attract investments.

In terms of power capacity, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa continue to lead the region owing to large hyperscale deployments and colocation expansions

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Key Investments & Expansion Activities Shaping the MEA Data Center Market

Operators are accelerating expansion plans to strengthen regional capacity. In January 2026, Zoho Corporation launched cloud regions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi under its USD 27.23 million (AED 100 million) UAE investment plan, enabling local data residency.





LEAP Riyadh 2025 is expected to accelerate Saudi Arabia's data center growth, attracting major investments and strengthening the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem.





Nigeria is emerging as the fastest-growing investment market, registering a CAGR of 34.17% (2025–2031), with investments rising from USD 132 million in 2025 to USD 770 million by 2031.





Cassava Technologies secured strategic investment from Stanlib Infrastructure Investments and Nvidia to expand AI-ready data centers through its subsidiary Africa Data Centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town.





In January 2026, RailTel Corporation of India secured a USD 2.2 million contract to build a government data center in Addis Ababa, supporting the country's digital transformation strategy.

Strategic AI Investments Shaping the Future of MEA's Digital Infrastructure

The MEA region is accelerating investments in AI-led digital infrastructure, as governments increasingly position advanced computing, semiconductor resilience, and cloud capacity as strategic priorities for long-term digital growth. Recent market activities signal stronger infrastructure momentum, with Egypt expanding ICT investments, the UAE strengthening compute and semiconductor partnerships through the Pax Silica initiative, and Israel scaling high-performance AI infrastructure. At the same time, Nigeria and South Africa are expanding AI innovation ecosystems through accelerator programs, research platforms, and public-sector investments, reinforcing MEA's growing role in next-generation digital infrastructure development.

The Geographies Emerging as MEA's Next Data Center Growth Hubs

Saudi Arabia is the largest investment market in MEA, projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% by 2031, supported by Vision 2030, cloud region launches, AI infrastructure deployments, and mega projects such as NEOM.

The United Arab Emirates remains one of the region's most mature markets, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi attracting investments from cloud providers, colocation operators, and enterprises, while smart city developments continue to support demand for edge and modular facilities.

Turkey is emerging as a regional digital infrastructure hub, leveraging its strategic location between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East to support data center and connectivity expansion.

Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt are emerging as high-growth investment destinations, supported by enterprise digitalization, fintech expansion, submarine cable connectivity, and rising cloud adoption

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List Of Key Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Companies Profiles

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Baudouin

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Envicool

Evapco

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KSTAR

Legrand

nVent

Piller Power Systems

Rehlko (Kohler)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Key Data Center Construction Contractors

ABL Technical Services

Absal Paul Contracting

AECOM

Arup

Ashi & Bushnag

Ashtrom Group

ASU

AtkinsRéalis

ALDAR

ALEC Data Center Solutions

Auerbach HaLevy Architects

Azura Consultancy

B2 Architects

Black & White Engineering

BlueSun DC

Capitoline

Copy Cat Group

Crovik Technologies

Core Emirates

Dar Group

Datalec Precision Installations (DPI)

DC PRO Engineering

Deerns

DMC Global Partners

Eastra Solutions

Edarat Group

EDS Engineering

Egypro

Future-tech

GREA

Gruppo ICM

H&MV Engineering

HATCO

HHM Group

HubTech

Hill International

Ingenium

ICS Nett

Interkel Group

ISF Group

ISG

JAMED

James L Williams

John Paul Construction

Kent

Laing O'Rourke

Kinetic Controls

Laith Electro Mechanical

Linesight

LYT Architecture

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mace

MEC - Margolin Bros. Engineering & Consulting

McLaren Construction Group

MEMA Architecture

Mercury

Master Power Technologies

MWK Engineering

Norkun Intakes

Orascom Construction PLC

Prota Engineering

PTS

Qatar Site & Power

Raghav Contracting

Raya Network Services

REDCON Construction Co. S.A.E

Remax Consult

Reno Design and Finish

RED Engineering Design

Rider Levett Bucknall

Royal HaskoningDHV

RW Armstrong

Shaker Consultancy Group

Sterling and Wilson

Site & Power DK

Skorka Architects

Sudlows

Summit Technology Solutions

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Tetra Tech

Tri-Star Construction

Turner & Townsend

United For Technology Solutions

WBHO Construction

Westwood Management

X2X Group

Yeda Engineering

Data Center Investors

21st Century Technologies

Adgar Investments & Development

Africa Data Centres

Alibaba Group

Amazon Web Services

Batelco

Bezeq International

Bynet Data Communications

center3

Cloud Acropolis

COMnet Solutions

Compass Datacenters

Core42

DAMAC Digital

Datacenter Vaults

DataCasa

DATAMOUNT

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty

du

e& Egypt

ECC Solutions

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

G42

Google

GPX Global Systems

Gulf Data Hub

iXAfrica Data Centres

Khazna Data Centers

Mannai Corporation

MedOne

MEEZA

Mega Data Centers (MEGA DC)

Microsoft

Mobily

Moro Hub

MTN

N+One Datacenter

NGN

Nxtra by Airtel

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Open Access Data Centres

Oracle

Orange Business (Etix Everywhere)

Pacific Controls

PAIX Data Centres

Paratus Namibia

PenDC

Pure Data Centres

Quantum Switch

Rack Centre

Radore

Raya Data Center

SDS Data Center

Sadece Hosting

Safaricom

Sahayeb Data Centers

Serverfarm

Serverz Data Center

Sparkle

Syntys

Telecom Egypt

Telehouse

Telkom Kenya

Tencent Cloud

TONOMUS

Türk Telekom

Turkcell

Vantage Data Centers

Vodafone

XDS DATACENTERS

New Entrants

Agility Logistics Parks

Anan

Blue Owl Capital

Cloudoon

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Centers

ezditek

HUMAIN

Kasi Cloud

Keystone

MultiDC

NED

NEOIX

Otech

Techtonic

Volt

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What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the Middle East & Africa data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Middle East & Africa data center construction market by 2031?

What is the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa data center construction market?

What are the key trends in the Middle East & Africa data center construction market?

How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Middle East & Africa data center construction market by 2031?

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