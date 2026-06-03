U.S. Data Center Market Investment to Reach USD 494.49 Billion by 2031- Exclusive Insights by Arizton

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026–2031.

According to recent research by Arizton, the U.S. data center market size will witness investments of USD 494.49 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the U.S. Data Center Market

Pages- 288

Region- 1

Countries-5

Company- 213

Segment-10

U.S. Data Center Market Report Scope:

Market Size – Investment (2031) USD 494.49 Billion Market Size – Investment (2025) USD 298.97 Billion CAGR - Investment (2025-2031) 8.75 % Market Size - Area (2031) 52.57 million Square feet Power Capacity (2031) 13,565 MW Historic Year 2022- 2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market Segmentation Facility Type, Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, Geography Geographic Analysis South-Eastern U.S., South-Western U.S., Western U.S., Mid-Western U.S., and North-Eastern U.S.

More Than USD 839 Billion in Cumulative Investments Expected Across the U.S. Data Center Market

The U.S. data center market is entering a new phase of infrastructure expansion as rising AI adoption continues to reshape digital infrastructure requirements across the country. Between 2026 and 2031, the market is expected to attract nearly USD 839 billion in cumulative investments (excluding IT infrastructure), with the South-Eastern U.S. contributing around 30% of total investments.

Demand remains strong across major markets including Northern Virginia, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Phoenix, driven by increasing hyperscale and colocation expansion. At the same time, power availability, land access, infrastructure readiness, and construction timelines are becoming increasingly important in shaping future developments across the market.

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Major Developments Influencing the U.S. Data Center Market

Renewable energy partnerships continue to expand , with TotalEnergies signing a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply Google with 1.5 TWh of renewable energy from its Ohio-based Montpelier solar farm, supporting the growing energy needs of data center operations.

, with TotalEnergies signing a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply Google with 1.5 TWh of renewable energy from its Ohio-based Montpelier solar farm, supporting the growing energy needs of data center operations. Large-scale infrastructure investments are accelerating , as Oracle plans to invest around USD 40 billion in NVIDIA chips to support OpenAI's next-generation U.S. data center deployment, reflecting increasing demand for advanced computing infrastructure.

, as Oracle plans to invest around USD 40 billion in NVIDIA chips to support OpenAI's next-generation U.S. data center deployment, reflecting increasing demand for advanced computing infrastructure. Hyperscale expansion is extending into emerging markets , highlighted by Google's plans to develop two new data center campuses in Oklahoma as part of a broader USD 9 billion investment, signaling rising interest in locations with stronger land and power availability.

, highlighted by Google's plans to develop two new data center campuses in Oklahoma as part of a broader USD 9 billion investment, signaling rising interest in locations with stronger land and power availability. Regional diversification continues to gain momentum, with AWS planning to invest USD 10 billion in Mississippi, reflecting how operators are increasingly expanding beyond traditional Tier I hubs to support long-term digital infrastructure growth.

Power Availability Is Becoming a Bigger Growth Driver Than Demand

The U.S. data center market continues to expand at a significant pace; however, power availability is increasingly becoming a key factor influencing future development. While Northern Virginia remains the leading hub for capacity additions, supported by both colocation and hyperscale facilities, markets such as Texas, Illinois, and Arizona are attracting greater investment due to stronger energy access and infrastructure readiness.

As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, time-to-power, utility readiness, and renewable energy availability are becoming increasingly important in determining where new facilities are developed. In response, major technology companies including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft continue to strengthen investments in renewable energy through long-term wind and solar Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to support expanding operations.

Virginia to Texas: Regional Markets Reshape U.S. Data Center Growth

The U.S. data center market continues to expand, supported by growing demand for cloud services, digital infrastructure, colocation, and high-performance computing, with regional growth increasingly influenced by power access and infrastructure readiness.

The South-Eastern U.S., led by Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina, remains the largest investment destination due to strong hyperscale activity, while the Mid-Western U.S. is attracting increasing interest because of land availability and expanding infrastructure ecosystems.

Northern Virginia continues to maintain its position as the world's largest data center hub, supported by a strong colocation and hyperscale ecosystem, although rising demand is increasing competition, pricing pressure, and power constraints.

Markets such as Atlanta and major cities across Texas, including Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, are gaining momentum as operators increasingly prioritize locations with land availability, connectivity, and reliable power infrastructure for long-term expansion.

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Segment Focus: Key Infrastructure Trends in the U.S. Data Center Market

Server infrastructure is evolving rapidly, driven by digital transformation, rising internet usage, and growing cloud adoption across the U.S. market.

Electrical infrastructure is seeing major advancements in UPS systems, generators, transfer switches, and switchgear, with most facilities adopting N+1 diesel generators to ensure backup power for 24+ hours.

AI-driven workloads are reshaping cooling requirements, increasing demand for advanced cooling solutions as traditional air cooling becomes insufficient for GPU-dense environments.

Next-generation UPS batteries, including Nickel-Zinc (NiZn) and Sodium-Ion, are gaining traction due to higher power density, improved safety, and sustainability benefits.

Industry partnerships are strengthening cooling innovation, highlighted by the expanded Switch–Schneider Electric agreement for advanced power and chiller deployments in U.S. data centers.

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Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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